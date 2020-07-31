Film regulators from Nigeria,Kenya want reopening of cinemas

Film regulators from Nigeria and Kenya have called for a gradual reopening of cinemas in their countries. The call was made recently during a Zoom Meeting between the Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Film Classification Board, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua.

The two chief executives deliberated on the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic on the film industry in their countries, collaborations and contents harmonisation in Africa. The Zoom meeting, which was joined by top officials from the two countries’ film regulatory agencies, observed that COVID 19 has ravaged the film industry with cinemas being most affected due to adherence to social distancing.

They noted that film production equally suffered a blow as big productions were halt ed due to the pandemic. The two regulatory authorities therefore urged their governments to give serious considerations to the reopening of cinemas with the full adherence of the World Health Organisation and their respective countries’ COVID 19 protocols

