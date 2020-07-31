News

Film regulators from Nigeria,Kenya want reopening of cinemas

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Film regulators from Nigeria and Kenya have called for a gradual reopening of cinemas in their countries. The call was made recently during a Zoom Meeting between the Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Film Classification Board, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua.

The two chief executives deliberated on the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic on the film industry in their countries, collaborations and contents harmonisation in Africa. The Zoom meeting, which was joined by top officials from the two countries’ film regulatory agencies, observed that COVID 19 has ravaged the film industry with cinemas being most affected due to adherence to social distancing.

They noted that film production equally suffered a blow as big productions were halt ed due to the pandemic. The two regulatory authorities therefore urged their governments to give serious considerations to the reopening of cinemas with the full adherence of the World Health Organisation and their respective countries’ COVID 19 protocols

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Workers, students, remain at home, Niger gov warns

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has directed students and workers to remain at home with continued closure of schools and offices till further notice following increasing cases of COVID-19 pandemic. The governor stated this yesterday during a press briefing after meeting with the state COVID-19 Taskforce led by Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed […]
News

Twitter labels new Trump tweet ‘offensive’, hides it from public view

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it had placed a warning notice on a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump for violating its policy against abusive behavior. “There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” the president’s tweet read. […]
News

Imo unveils plans to reopen schools

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Imo State yesterday unveiled plans to reopen schools shut in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic as major stakeholders in the state have begun thinkering with modalities for reopening schools. The government said that it would soon meet with stakeholders in the education sector, including parents and heads of private and public schools to collectively work […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: