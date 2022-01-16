Filmmaker Muyideen Oladapo gears up for Masters Degree convocation

Call him a product of grace and you are sure on the right path; this best describes filmmaker and theatre enthusiasts, Muyideen Oladapo better known in the industry as ‘ Lala’ as he is set to bag yet another degree come Thursday January 20, 2022 at the prestigious University of Lagos, Akoka.

Speaking on this new feat, Lala disclosed that the zeal to continue to learn and be vast in his chosen field gave the drive to forge ahead.

He said ‘ Bagging my first degree at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife was indeed an eye opener for me at that moment; despite all the challenges I was able to pull through it and graduated with good grade’. So i said to myself that there was need to have an additional degree and through the support of my family members I enrolled for my masters degree and here I am just like yesterday; the stress and sacrifice have finally paid off.

Reiterating further, Lala noted that although the road was rough, it wasn’t easy to combine his acting career with studying but he gives thanks to God that saw him through.

It is however important to state that Lala is currently open for collaborations, endorsement deals amongst others

