Filmmaker, Otu Njama, dies hours after mourning colleague, Biyi Bandele

Nollywood filmmaker, Otu Njama, has died hours after mourning his colleague, Biyi Bandele, who died of an undisclosed cause.

Njama, who was in his thirties, died on Tuesday night, his sister Judith said.

The movie maker was reportedly found dead in his home at First Unity Estate in Badore, Ajah, Lagos State at about 9pm.

Njama reportedly met his doctor and was told to rest because his blood pressure was about 200.

The filmmaker, who was scheduled to attend a show on August 11, visited his bar located in the area. After seeing his staff and having a meal, Njama retired to his home and asked that no one should disturb him.

Judith said drugs for blood pressure control were found in his apartment. She said Njama never told her about his health challenges.

Njama’s death comes two days after Bandele died. Bandele was popular for directing ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ and co-directing ‘Blood Sisters’.

His death was announced in a statement posted on his Facebook page by his daughter, Temi Bandele, on Monday.

The statement read: “As Biyi’s Daughter, I am heartbroken to share the sudden and unexpected death on Sunday 7th of August in Lagos of my father Biyi Bandele.

“Biyi was a prodigiously talented writer and film-maker, as well as a loyal friend and beloved father. He was a storyteller to his bones, with an unblinking perspective, singular voice and wisdom which spoke boldly through all of his art, in poetry, novels, plays and on screen.

“He told stories which made a profound impact and inspired many all over the world. His legacy will live on through his work.

“He was taken from us much too soon. He had already said so much so beautifully, and had so much more to say.We wish everyone to please respect the privacy of hs family and friends as we grieve his loss.”

 

 

 

 

