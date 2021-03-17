Filmmakers from 26 countries converge on virtual space for iREP documentary festival

Documentary filmmakers from 26 countries will converge on the virtual space to showcase their works to diverse audiences around the world as this year’s edition of the annual iREP Documentary Film Festival begins tomorrow and ends on Sunday March 21. In all, 60 films sourced from filmmakers in 26 countries in five of six continents of the world are featuring in the festival.

This is courtesy of collaboration between the Lagos-based iREP Documentary Film Forum/ Festival and the US-based African World Documentary Film Festival at the School of Theatre, Television, & Film at San Diego State University. Other collaborators have been drawn from Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana, Rwanda and the Caribbean, the organisers stated, adding that staying in faith with its usual thematic thrust, Africa In Self-Conversation, the entire events – screenings, conversations, lectures, producers’ conventions etc – will happen in the virtual world.

“This is occasioned by the prevalent Covid-19 pandemic, which has rendered physical gatherings impossible, especially due to its stringent protocols. The advent of the pandemic had also halted the plan by the Lagos-based iREP to stage its grand 10thanniversary edition in 2020 as the necessitated Lockdown was announced on the eve of the starting of the festival.

“Through the collaboration of both Lagos-based iREP and San Diego, US-based AWDFF, however, the documentary world will be treated to a feast of flicks that have been carefully curated to reflect the diversities of human experiences through themes that cut across social, cultural and political issues that affect the collective human family”, said the organisers in a joint-statement.

“The virtual option has enabled us to harvest films from even greater numbers of countries and filmmakers; and espe-cially the notion of bringing Africa and its diverse Diasporas together has been greatly enabled by the virtual option,” said the iREP programme directorate.

The 2021 edition “IREP-AWDFF 2021 is a necessary child of circumstances. In the world we currently inhabit, there is hardly any other way to realise the full potential of an international film festival of our pedigree than to collaborate and cooperate with other organisations with similar objectives. Luckily, we have always been in partnership with the AWDFF in our past 10 editions but we have also expanded to accommodate collaborations from colleagues in Cameroon, Rwanda, South Africa, and The Caribbean,” the Executive Director of iREP, Femi Odugbemi, stated. According to him, AFRICA IN SELF-CONVERSATION, drawn from the founding conceptual framework of the iREP Documentary Film Forum, is designed to promote awareness about the power of the documentary format to serve as a means of deepening and sharing social and cultural education as well as encouraging participatory democracy in African societies.

A significant feature of this edition is school outreach programme in Cameroon, South Africa, Rwanda, Nigeria, and The Caribbean. “Significantly, the iREP-AWDFF partnership has enabled the exten-sion of the Festival to university communities across the continent and the diaspora, which had always been the strongest culture of the AWDFF, which started and continued as a university-based festival project.

To this extent, the School Outreach scheme will ensure screening and conversation contents attract the interest and participations of students in select campuses in South Africa, Cameroon, Nigeria, Rwanda, USA and The Caribbean.” Filmmakers participating in the festival have thus been drawn from Africa and its diasporas in the West, Europe and the Caribbean: Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, South Africa, Congo, Egypt, Kenya, Uganda, Congo DRC, Sudan, Senegal, Niger, Burkina Faso, Rwanda, Botswana; Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Brazil, Mexico, Haiti, Australia. In all, 60 films that cut across human experiences will be screened. There are, however, four star films to be screened in each of the days.

There are also four premieres/star screenings, vis: ‘UNMASKED: Leadership, Trust and the Covid-19 Pandemic in Nigeria’ (117mins), directed by Femi Odugbemi, produced by Daria Media (owned by the renowned journalist ad media entrepreneur, Kadaria Ahmed); ‘CONFRA’ (1hr, 44mins), directed by Ayo Adewunmi; ‘Elders’ Corner’ (97 mins), directed by Siji Awoyinka; and ‘King of Highlife: Cardinal Rex Jim Lawson’ (The one who lived) (40mins), directed by Kaka Benson, produced by Kaka Benson Universe. Also for screening include ‘The Supreme Price’, which, though not a new film, is a significant expose on the lingering matter of the annulled June 12 presidential election, especially its ripple effect on the lives of the family of the late businessman-politician, Chief MKO Abiola, leading to the death of his activist wife, Kudirat. According to Joanna Lipper, the director, producer of the 1hr 15m, film, The Supreme Price is a feature length documentary film that traces the evolution of the Pro-Democracy Movement in Nigeria and efforts to increase the participation of women in leadership roles.

Following the annulment of her father’s victory in Nigeria’s Presidential Election and her mother’s assassination by agents of the military dictatorship, Hafsat Abiola faces the challenge of transforming a corrupt culture of governance into a democracy capable of serving Nigeria’s most marginalized population: women.

Listed also for screening is ‘January 15 1970 – Untold Memories of the Nigeria -Biafra War’ (2hrs 30mins), directed by Ed Emeka Keazor, produced by Alto Historical Media Production: For the Centre for Memories. A unique feature of the iREP is the iREPxCHANGE .

Each of the four days of the festival will have a session of Conversations – dialogue, exchange or lecture. This is designed to keep discussions and dialogues going on around the significance of documentary filmmaking to the deepening of democratic experiences of Africa societies. Thus, there will be: presentation on ‘Documentary & Democratic Governance in Africa’ by Dr Joanna Lipper, producer of The Supreme Sacrifice, on Thursday, March 18; while on Friday, March: 19 there is In-Conversation with Femi Odugbemi and Kadaria Ahmed, director and producer of Unmasked, moderated by Tony Adah, Professor of Film Studies at Minnesota State University Moorhead, USA, now on sabbatical with the School of Media Communications, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos.

