Sports

Fina Multimedia Concepts holds maiden edition of WinHer Sports Conference

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Media startup, Fina Multimedia Concepts has commemorated the International Day of The Girl Child with the maiden edition of the WinHer Sport Conference, an initiative designed to celebrate the contribution of women in sports and encourage the participation of girls in sports from a young age.

The programme, which held across two days, featured a novelty match among female football teams from secondary schools in Lagos as well as a forum for discussion that involved athletes, sports administrators and journalists from across the country.

The project, a brainchild of sports journalist and founder, Fina Multimedia Concepts, Sarafina Napoelon, was birthed while she covered sports stories on her job and discovered that little attention was given to women sports at the grassroots.

“It is interesting that the most successful national (football) team on the continent are the Super Falcons when you consider their trophy cabinet, yet when a young girl picks a ball today, people still say ‘Nah’ and try to discourage her from playing. It just didn’t seem right,” she said.

And with this pitch, she was able to convince a group of volunteers to join her to create a sporting event to mark the International Day of The Girl Child.

The novelty matches, which kicked off the first part of the programme, were played on Saturday, October 9 at the Greenfield Stadium, Lekki. In total, three schools; New Estate Baptist School, Fountain Heights Secondary School and Avital College participated after one school pulled out a day before the match. Fountain Height emerged winners of the football competition.

The prize giving and sports conference held at Terra Culture on the Monday, October 1 coinciding with the Day of the Girl Child.

There were addresses by Chisom Ezeoke, Sportscaster with Super Sports; Hajiya Zainab Saleh, World Karate Federation Judge; Liz Okuogun, Founder, Zinnovation Sports; and Queen Lizzy, writer and sports journalist.

There was also a boxing exhibition by 10-year-old boxer, Sekinat Quadri, who showed off impressive skills and a quiz competition that was won by Avital College, Surulere. Poems in honour of the girl child were rendered by Avital College and Honeywell College.

GM, Cool Wazobia Info, Femi Obong-Daniel while presenting prizes to the girls encouraged them to strive for excellence in sports.

“There are many female athletes who have made us proud as a country, I hope that in the coming years, you lot will join their ranks.”

By the end of the event, some participants at the event were already looking forward to attending the next WinHer Conference.

Mrs Damilola, a sports teacher with one of the participating schools commented that it was a wonderful program and noted “our girls are already asking for more of the same.”

Miriam Akuns, representing the headline sponsor of the event, First Bank of Nigeria said the bank was happy at the success of the event and they looked forward to “having more of this.”

She stated that: “FBN is a gender conscious bank and we have special interest in the female gender and we always look for opportunities to add value to the girl child.”

The event, which was sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria and supported by Nasco, Molped, Wilson’s Lemonade, Haggai Sports, Minimie, Terra Kulture, had in attendance over 180 attendees in addition to the 30 girls who participated in the matches and quiz competition. Media partners for the event include Nigeria Info, Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Femi and The Gang, YAW NAIJA production.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Organisers report 10 more COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

…as opening draws 16.7m US TV viewers, a 33-year low Olympics organisers reported on Sunday 10 new Olympics-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the disclosed total to 132. Meanwhile, NBC’s broadcast of the Tokyo Olympic Games opening ceremony drew 16.7 million viewers, the smallest U.S. television audience for the event in the past 33 years, according to […]
Sports

We’re paying for NFF’s wrong decision on Rohr –Odegbami

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-international, Segun Odegbami, has said Nigerians are paying for the wrong decision made by the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), led by Amaju Pinnick, over the renewal of the contract of the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr.   Writing in his column on Saturday, Odegbami said there was no need for the federation […]
Sports

JUST IN: Rivers United head to CAS over League position

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers United has headed to the Court for Arbitration for Sports (CAS) over the Point Per Game rule used to end the NPFL last season and which meant they ended in third position and not second which would have fetched them a CAF Champions League slot. Details shortly… SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica