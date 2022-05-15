Final battle for Europe, survival in LaLiga

The penultimate round of the 2021/22 LaLiga Santander season is taking place this weekend, with nine of the Matchday 37 fixtures being held at the same 19:30 CEST kick-off time on Sunday.

With so much still to play for in the race for European qualification and in the relegation battle, almost every fixture has something at stake and will be played together to ensure all teams are competing in the most equal conditions possible.

The relegation battle is especially tight, and Levante UD could still have a role to play in it, even though they themselves became the first club mathematically relegated when they lost to Real Madrid on Thursday.

That’s because the Granotas host second-bottom Deportivo Alavés on Sunday, with the Basque side needing a win to have any chance of securing their own survival. Sunday could also be a decisive day for Cádiz CF and RCD Mallorca, with the former currently 17th and outside of the relegation zone on 35 points, while the Islanders occupy the final relegation spot of 18th with 33 points.

