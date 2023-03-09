Final Submission: Overturn $11bn P&ID debt, Nigeria urges UK court

The Federal Government, in its closing submissions, has prayed a London High Court to deliver judgement in its favour, in a case against an offshore company, Process and Industrial Developments Company Limited (P&ID). Nigeria on January 23, commenced an attempt to overturn a 2017 ruling which ordered it to pay $6.6 billion in damages to P&ID, after a gas deal with the company flopped. The contract was struck in 2010 when Nigeria agreed to provide two decades’ worth of free gas to a facility which is a gas processing plant in Calabar, Cross River State that P&ID would build in the country in exchange for processed gas for electricity generation.

But the British Virgin Islands-registered firm claimed that the Nigerian government failed to provide it with natural gas, so it never built the planned refinery. P&ID initiated arbitration in 2012, and five years later, a UK court ordered Nigeria to pay P&ID $6.6 billion. The $6.6bn has increased to more than $11 billion with interest. But in its closing submission, Nigeria’s lawyer, Mark Howard, in the case marked CL-2019-000752, prayed the London court to overturn the arbitration award in favour of P&ID. He told the court that P&ID obtained its contract “by telling repeated lies and paying bribes to officials.”

According to him, the company financially induced prominent Nigerian government officials, allegedly including those who chaired the government technical committee that reviewed the gas plant contract and several others. Howard also said the founders of P&ID, Michael Quinn and Brendan Cahill, had a “track record of bribery” and were involved in corruption on an “industrial scale.” He said: “We see a picture of industrial-scale bribery and corruption. This was not some incidental, minor contract on the side. It was fundamental to P&ID’s way of doing business.” Howard also alleged that the Nigerian team during the arbitration proceedings were also bribed

