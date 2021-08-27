Final year student of UNILORIN allegedly commits suicide

A 400-level English Language student of the University of Ilorin, Elijah Jude Anuoluwapo, has reportedly committed suicide after having allegedly taken an illicit substance. He reportedly died at the University of IIorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) where he was rushed to by his colleagues, having allegedly tried to commit suicide on two occasions before now. The deceased was said to have been depressed and frustrated over alleged rejection by members of his immediate family after the reported death of his mother.

“His (Anuoluwapo) father had abandoned his mother since she was carrying Jude’s pregnancy which later led to his mother’s death due to depression. Jude was raised by his maternal grandmother who later died last year of cancer complications.

The development had become the main factor that had given him severe depression and frustration and made him to attempt suicide twice before the last one that claimed his life on Thursday morning,” a close friend of the deceased said. “Jude was a very brilliant student and even one of the very best with mastery of languages in the whole of the university campus. Many of us pleaded with him and even referred him to the school counselling unit after the second unsuccessful attempt which was about three weeks ago.

