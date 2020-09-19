Arts & Entertainments

Final year student stopped from defending project online

The video of a Nigerian student who was stopped from defending his project on a Zoom session has stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians since it was shared on Thursday. The student, identified as Ibukunoluwa Aina was seen with a visibly unkempt bushy hair.

In the video, one of the lecturers, Olayinka Ohunakin said the student’s appearance is enough to cancel the project. He accused the student of indecent dressing and unkempt appearance. “Look at me, look at Dr Leramo, eveybody is well dressed, look at the way you look”, the lecturer said.

He added that he wouldn’t be permitted to defend his project because of his appearance, so he was advised to get a clean shave and return for his defence. However, this has raised the question of how dressing and intellectual activities correlate. While some people feel that the student’s dressing does not affect the quality of his presentation, others insist that he must dress well during defence.

Arts & Entertainments

Nigerians react as man shows off ‘Eba and Soup’ he bought for N17,500

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Nigerian man identified as Bussie on Twitter recently showed off the sumptuous meal he was served in a hotel for a huge price. He was reportedly served a plate of eba and soup with a bottle of coke which was not in the picture, for N17,500. Although the food was garnished and served in […]
Arts & Entertainments

He was a thorough professional – Mr. Latin eulogizes Ogun Majek

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The President of the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, a.k.a Mr. Latin, has described the late Ogun Majek has a leading light in the film industry till his death and a thorough professional. The veteran actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu, a.k.a Ogun Majek, died on Thursday morning at his Imalefalafia, Oke […]
Arts & Entertainments

Fundamental study guides on spiritual, marital, academic success

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bishop Joseph Ayeni’s book titled “100 Spiritual Tablets”, is a very attractive potpourri of 100 Bible study series which he classifies as tablets. It is a guide for different churches and personal devotional study that proffers remedy to myriads of problems facing mankind. The 211-page book is a bilingual scriptural literature written in Yoruba and […]

