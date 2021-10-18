Metro & Crime

Final year UI student killed by armed robbers in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

It was a tragic scene in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Sunday when a final year student of the Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Ridwan Adedayo, was shot and killed by suspected armed robbers.

A statement issued on Monday by the university’s Director of Public Communications, Mr Olatunji Oladejo, said Adedayo, a final year student of the Department of History, was killed on Sunday in front of Access Bank, opposite Preboye, UI/ Bodija Road, Ibadan.

He said: “Mr. Ridwan Adedayo, a final year student of the Department of History, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan has been reportedly killed by suspected armed robbers.

“The robbery which led to the killing of Mr. Adedayo happened around midnight on Sunday, 17 October, 2021. I understand he was killed in front of Access Bank opposite Preboye, UI/ Bodija Road. The matter has been reported to the Bodija Police Division. The Oyo State Police Command is conducting a discreet investigation on the sad development.”

Oladejo added that the body of the late student had been deposited at the University College Hospital (UCH), for autopsy.

