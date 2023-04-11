Arts & Entertainments News

Finally, Actress Abiola Welcomes First Child After Several Failed Attempt To Motherhood

Abiola Ayomide Adebayo, a Nollywood actress, professionally known as Biola Bayo, has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

The actress who spoke on her journey to motherhood recounts how three attempts of surrogacy and one IVF failed them before the fourth attempt gave them the bundle of joy they have longed for, for years.

Taking to her Instagram page to announce the new addition to her family, the 41-year-old actress shared a photo of her son’s feet while narrating her painful journey in order to experience motherhood.

The actress is super grateful to God for blessing her with a son after she had failed IVG, one canceled surrogate circle, and three failed surrogate attempts within two years before she is blessed with her son.

The actress seems to be enjoying motherhood as she thanks her doctors and the surrogate mother who helped them with their child.

She wrote, “After one failed IVF, One canceled surrogate circle.

“After three failed surrogate attempts in two years, God has finally blessed my husband and me with a great son through our surrogate mom.

“Through it all, God has been soo good to us,  and we’re grateful for this great testimony. Thank you, Abba Father.

”God bless our doctors, God bless our surrogate mom.

“It’s a new dawn! Welcome to the world Baby “TA”

Watch out for my “SURROGATE JOURNEY” I’ll be glad to share my story to encourage all the TTC parents out there.

She concluded by adding “May God answer your prayers and bless you with good children from the throne of Grace and mercy.”

