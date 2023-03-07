Finally, Banky W Breaks Silence Days After He Lost Senatorial Seat

Famous Nigerian R&B singer turned politician, Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W has finally broken the silence days after he lost Lagos State Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seats to a Labour Party (LP) candidate in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly election.

Banky W who defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to contest the senatorial seat lost the contest to Attah Thaddeus of the LP.

Attah won the election with 24,075 votes, beating Banky W with 18,666 votes, and Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 16, 901 votes.

After days of silence on the election outcome, the 41-year-old Nollywood actor took to his Instagram page on Monday to tell his fans his plan if he won the election.

According to him, if things had gone according to plan, he would have travelled to get an apartment and office space in Abuja.

Speaking in his church, Banky W said faith in God does not mean that you won’t get hurt.

“For anyone who’s ever suffered through a loss, a disappointment or a situation where things just didn’t work out the way you hoped.. ‘Faith after a fall’ is for you, for me.

“This was to be our Thanksgiving service. After the election is over and we come and we are celebrating, thanking God. And I was going to give a short charge to say see what the Lord has done.

“And then, we use that to build up your faith and give God some praise. Then we finish the service and I go to Abuja to start looking for apartment and office space.

“Your faith in God does not stop you from hurting, but it helps you heal, and it helps you deal,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...