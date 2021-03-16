Finally, CAN sues FG over CAMA

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday approached the court challenging the legality or otherwise of the just-gazetted controversial Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020.

A statement by CAN General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, said the resolve to head to court was to legally contend with some provisions of the ACT which the religious body was uncomfortable with.

According to him, the move became necessary after all attempts to convince the Federal Government on why it should not intervene or interfere with the management of the church through any of its agencies.

The statement reads in part: “The suit No FHC/ ABJ/CS/244/2021 between the Incorporated Trustees of the Christian Association of Nigeria and 1. Corporate Affairs Commission and 2. Minister of Trade and Investment, was filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The case was mentioned at the Federal High Court, Abuja yesterday.

“The plaintiff counsel, led by Joe-Kyari Gadzama, SAN, include but not limited to Prof J. Amupitan, SAN; Wale Adesokan, SAN; Isaac Okpanachi; Comfort Otera Chigbue; Godswill Iyoke;

Dr. Cyril Obika; Geraldine Mbah; Francis Oronsaye; Oluniyi Adediji; Charles Ndukwe; Emmanuel Ekong and Darlington Onyekwere; Madu Joe-Kyari Gadzama; Lama Joe-Kyari Gadzama; Rev. Fr. Joseph Ilorah; Jerry Onbugadu Musa; Amazing Ikpala and a host of other legal luminaries.

“CAN leaders present in court included the General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola; Elder Kunle Fagbemi; Senator Philip Gyunka; Elder Tunde Adegbesan; Rev. Dr Testimony Onifade; Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Comfort Otera Chigbue and Senator Jonathan Zwingina.”

It will be recalled that since the Act was given an accent by President Muhammadu Buhari, it had elicited diverse reactions from different quarters, with many dubbing it as controversial and targeted towards religious bodies of the Christian faith. CAN’s present action was the first step by groups opposed to it to challenge it in a court of law.

Like this: Like Loading...