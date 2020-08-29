Finally, Cuppy drops debut album‘Original Copy

Exciting young DJ and producer Cuppy, also known as “Princess of Afrobeats”, has unveiled her hotly anticipated debut album, ‘Original Copy’, which is generating positive reviews, and is a contender for the album of the year. We can now crown Cuppy as “Princess of Afrobeats”. Many years in the making, Original Copy features an array of highprofile collaborations and sees Cuppy tap into a sound she describes as “neo-Afrobeats”, with the 12-track releasing themes ranging from independence to love lost and African pride.

The album features singles ‘Jollof On The Jet’, the global sensation featuring Rema and RayVanny that has charted in over 15 countries, and the recently-released ‘Karma’ featuring award-winning dancehall star Stonebwoy. Other star-studded tracks include Grammy winner Wyclef Jean making an appearance on the feelgood ‘Wale’, Bob Marley’s son Julian linking up with Nigerian favorite Sir Shina Peters on the cross-continental anthem ‘54’. The project also features UK breakout stars Ms Banks and Darkoo. Cuppy explained that creating this body of work, she went back to her roots. “Where I am from, Epe and mixed with the locals for inspiration. I visited my family’s farm and recorded lots of ambient and animal sound samples. If you listen very carefully you can hear these in each track,” she enthused.

Beaming about the arrival of her album, Cuppy goes on to say: “I am so proud that the album is now out. For me it’s not about numbers and statistics and charts. It’s about the fact that I was able to focus and actually achieve my dream of having an album.

“So, I’m already happy regardless of what happens. Nonetheless, I encourage everyone to join this journey and I hope they enjoy listening as much as I enjoyed making this album.” DJ, producer, philanthropist and Apple Music Radio host, Cuppy has quickly risen through the ranks to become a supreme lead role as a global pan-African tastemaker. With her loveable personality and undeniable hard work ethic she’s embarked on a number of projects, including her Cuppy Takes Africa Tour. Original Copy brings together some of Africa’s most star-studded artists for a celebration of the continent’s ever-growing influence on the global music scene. The tracks include: Epe ft Efya; Jollof on the Jet ft, Rema & Ray Vanny, Wale ft Wyclef, Feel Good ft. Fireboy, Cold Heart Killer ft Darkoo, Original Copy, Karma ft Stonebwoy, Litty Lit ft Teni, 54 ft Sir Shina Peters & Julian Marley; and Guilty Pleasure ft Nonso Amadi. Others are P.O.Y. ft Ycee & Ms Banks; and Labalaba ft Seyi Shay.

