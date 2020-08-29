Arts & Entertainments

Finally, Cuppy drops debut album‘Original Copy

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Exciting young DJ and producer Cuppy, also known as “Princess of Afrobeats”, has unveiled her hotly anticipated debut album, ‘Original Copy’, which is generating positive reviews, and is a contender for the album of the year. We can now crown Cuppy as “Princess of Afrobeats”. Many years in the making, Original Copy features an array of highprofile collaborations and sees Cuppy tap into a sound she describes as “neo-Afrobeats”, with the 12-track releasing themes ranging from independence to love lost and African pride.

The album features singles ‘Jollof On The Jet’, the global sensation featuring Rema and RayVanny that has charted in over 15 countries, and the recently-released ‘Karma’ featuring award-winning dancehall star Stonebwoy. Other star-studded tracks include Grammy winner Wyclef Jean making an appearance on the feelgood ‘Wale’, Bob Marley’s son Julian linking up with Nigerian favorite Sir Shina Peters on the cross-continental anthem ‘54’. The project also features UK breakout stars Ms Banks and Darkoo. Cuppy explained that creating this body of work, she went back to her roots. “Where I am from, Epe and mixed with the locals for inspiration. I visited my family’s farm and recorded lots of ambient and animal sound samples. If you listen very carefully you can hear these in each track,” she enthused.

Beaming about the arrival of her album, Cuppy goes on to say: “I am so proud that the album is now out. For me it’s not about numbers and statistics and charts. It’s about the fact that I was able to focus and actually achieve my dream of having an album.

“So, I’m already happy regardless of what happens. Nonetheless, I encourage everyone to join this journey and I hope they enjoy listening as much as I enjoyed making this album.” DJ, producer, philanthropist and Apple Music Radio host, Cuppy has quickly risen through the ranks to become a supreme lead role as a global pan-African tastemaker. With her loveable personality and undeniable hard work ethic she’s embarked on a number of projects, including her Cuppy Takes Africa Tour. Original Copy brings together some of Africa’s most star-studded artists for a celebration of the continent’s ever-growing influence on the global music scene. The tracks include: Epe ft Efya; Jollof on the Jet ft, Rema & Ray Vanny, Wale ft Wyclef, Feel Good ft. Fireboy, Cold Heart Killer ft Darkoo, Original Copy, Karma ft Stonebwoy, Litty Lit ft Teni, 54 ft Sir Shina Peters & Julian Marley; and Guilty Pleasure ft Nonso Amadi. Others are P.O.Y. ft Ycee & Ms Banks; and Labalaba ft Seyi Shay.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

New York rejects 11th parole bid of John Lennon’s killer

Posted on Author Reporter

  The man who cut short the life and music of rock superstar John Lennon with a burst of bullets nearly 40 years ago lost his 11th bid to be freed from a sentence that could keep him behind bars for the rest of his life, a New York prison system spokesperson said on Wednesday. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Court convicts Naira Marley over Abuja concert

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mobile Court sitting on Friday sentenced music star, Azeez Fashola, popularly called Naira Marley, for violating COVID-19 guidelines to perform at a concert organised at Jabi Lake Mall on June 13. The Presiding Magistrate, Idayat Akanni said the Musician and his crew violated the COVID-19 Regulation, 2020 made by Presidential […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Vee slams Dorathy 

Posted on Author Reporter

  The atmosphere in the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2020 house appears to be getting tense every day. Just on Tuesday night, Lucy and Erica engaged in a heated argument which had both housemates hurling insults at each other. The tension has continued as Vee picked on Dorathy for disrespecting housemates including her. According to Vee, Dorathy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: