Finally, DJ Cuppy Speaks On Pregnancy Rumour

Nigerian disc jockey and producer, Florence Otedeloa, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has spoken about her rumoured pregnancy with her fiance, Ryan Taylor.



This speculation of her expecting a child was made after she shared a video online that captured her dancing with a protruding belly.

In response to a fan who queried if she is pregnant, DJ Cuppy claimed she only have a belly, and she is not expecting any child



This video sparked up speculation as she’s more attractive than those who have done their body while many hailed Cuppy for not undergoing surgery despite her father’s wealth.

Taiwo wrote: Better off and more attractive than the ones with “done” bodies. Truth dey pain, If una like make una begin to cry.

Tobiloba wrote: It’s her honesty for me. Na Belly she gets, she no kee person. Though, Dudu&FunFun don suppose get aburo.

Wendy wrote: Sometimes we forget how normal or regular bodies should look like.

Nursetrendy wrote: With all her money, cuppy never do her body to be sexy. I respect her