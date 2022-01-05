Top Stories

Finally, FG gazettes order proscribing bandits as terrorists

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

The Federal Government has released a gazette proscribing bandits as terrorists in Nigeria.

On November 25, a federal high court in Abuja declared the activities of all bandit groups in the country as acts of terrorism.

Speaking during a Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) programme on Tuesday, Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), had said the government is trying to ensure that it operates within the confines of international best practices, adding that the gazette would be ready in a few days.

On Wednesday, Umar Gwandu, Malami’s spokesperson, announced the release of the gazette.

More to follow…

 

Reporter

