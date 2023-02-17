Politics

Finally G-5 splits as Ortom breaks silence, declares support for Peter Obi

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

There are clear indications that the five aggrieved governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also known as the G-5 may have fallen apart in their quest to announce their consensus candidate for the forthcoming presidential election.
This follows the open endorsement of the Labour Party’s (LP) Presidential candidate in Makurdi, the Benue State capital by Governor Samuel Ortom for the February 25 election.
Ortom is one of the five aggrieved governors of the PDP led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.
Others governors that make up the group include: Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).
They were vehemently opposed to the emergence of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from Adamawa State as the candidate of the party after its National Convention.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

‘Why IGP places emphasis on community policing

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

A few months ago, when the #EndSARS protests swept across the nation, angry mobs, protesting against police brutality, went on a rampage, torching police stations, carting away arms and killing security operatives. Curiously, the Nigeria Police Station, Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State was spared as residents protected it and its personnel from the rage. In this […]
Politics

Crisis rocks Niger APC as stakeholders sack Chairman, 2 others

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

*Embattled Chairman: ‘They are jokers’ The crisis brewing in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Niger State chapter has taken a new dimension as stakeholders within the party removed the Chairman, Alhaji Jibrin Imam, the Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Liman and Treasurer, Dr. Shafi Abdulsalami. But in a swift reaction, the Chairman, Alhaji Jibrin Imam described those […]
Politics

2023: Issues that’ll shape the polity

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

Presidential election to headline 2023 political activities in Nigeria   FELIX NWANERI reports on major issues that will shape Nigeria’s political space in 2023, which happens to be a general election year that will see the emergence of a new president   The year, 2023, promises to be an interesting one for Nigerians as 93.5 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica