Finally G-5 splits as Ortom breaks silence, declares support for Peter Obi

There are clear indications that the five aggrieved governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also known as the G-5 may have fallen apart in their quest to announce their consensus candidate for the forthcoming presidential election.

This follows the open endorsement of the Labour Party’s (LP) Presidential candidate in Makurdi, the Benue State capital by Governor Samuel Ortom for the February 25 election.

Ortom is one of the five aggrieved governors of the PDP led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Others governors that make up the group include: Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

They were vehemently opposed to the emergence of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from Adamawa State as the candidate of the party after its National Convention.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...