Arts & Entertainments

Finally, Harrysong fixes March 27 for marriage

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigerian singer. Harrysong is set to walk down with his bae, Alexer Gopa. The music star took to his Instagram page on February 4, where he shared a pre-wedding photo ahead of the ceremony. “ALL SHADES I got it perfect this time.

March 27 at the KFT event centre, Warri, Delta State,” he captioned the photo. The singer further took to his Instagram Stories where he uploaded an invitation card that included all the vital information for the forthcoming wedding ceremony. Harrysong previously has a set of twins from his Abuja-based baby mama in 2017.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

‘Chariots of Fire’ star, Ben Cross, dies after short illness

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chariots of Fire actor Ben Cross has died at the age of 72 after a short illness. Cross starred as the British Olympic athlete Harold Abrahams in the 1981 film, which won four Oscars, including best picture, reports Sky News. The film marked a turning point in British cinema and prompted writer Colin Welland […]
Arts & Entertainments

ACTRESS HABIBAT JINAD: Becoming a producer in Nollywood is about money

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO,

The delectable actress Habibat Jinad is one of the fast-rising stars in the movie industry. In this interview with YUSUFF ADEBAYO, she discusses her acting career so far, the extent of her influence on her 14-year old son’s decision to become an actor among other issues. Excerpts…       Apart from the fact that […]
Arts & Entertainments

Sola Sobowale shares secret of her physical fitness

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Top Nollywood celebrity, Sola Sobowale has affirmed that her present physical fitness which supports her active lifestyle is due to regular use of the Mouka brand, from her early days to date. The screenwriter, producer and director, made this assertion in an interview, stressing that the Mouka Wellbeing brand which consists of the Wellbeing Regal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica