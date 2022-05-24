Politics

Finally, Ibori’s daughter, Erhiatake; Oboro win PDP Reps tickets

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Barr Evelyn Oboro has finally won the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) ticket to contest the House of Representatives seat of Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie federal constituency in the 2023 General Election.

Oboro won the PDP House of Representatives ticket after a rerun was conducted on Tuesday.

The PDP primary elections for the ticket had ended in a deadlock on Monday.

In the rerun, Oboro polled 45 votes from delegates, while she was closely followed by Napoleon Gbinije with 36 votes and Efe Afe with 18 votes.

With the development, Oboro has dislodged Afe from the House of Representatives if she eventually wins in the 2023 general election.

Similarly, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, daughter of former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, has been declared the winner in the rerun for the PDP ticket for Ethiope federal constituency.

Erhiatake polled 46 delegates votes to win Ben Igbakpa, who polled 22 votes.

 

Reporter

Leave a Reply

