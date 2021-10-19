Metro & Crime

Finally, Igala gets new Atta

The Kogi State Government has approved the appointment of Prince Mathew Alaji Opaluwa as the new Atta Igala.

The appointment, according to a statement signed by the state government, followed the demise of HRM Michael Ameh Oboni II, the former Atta.

Prince Mathew’s appointment, according to the statement was based on the nomination by the Kingmakers and the Committee set up by the state governor, Yahaya Bello to entertain all issues surrounding the selection of the new Atta.

The council also approved the grading and upgrading of traditional stools in the state.

