Finally, INEC issues Certificate of Return to Adeleke as Osun Governor-elect 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday finally presented the Certificate of Return to Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

This is coming 72 hours after he was declared winner of the gubernatorial election held on Saturday in the state.

INEC National Commissioner, Supervising Osun, Ogun and Oyo states, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, did the  presentation for Adeleke and his deputy governor-elect, Prince Kola Adewusi.

Adeleke was declared the winner of the Saturday, July 16 poll, garnering 403, 371 votes to defeat Mr Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375, 027 votes.

In his acceptance speech after receiving the certificate at a brief ceremony held at Osun INEC  state office in Osogbo, Adeleke dedicated his victory at the poll to the memory of his late elder brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke and the people of Osun State

 

