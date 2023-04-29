Finally, Kunle Remi Speaks On AMVCA Snub

Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi has finally broken the silence and addressed his snub at the nominations of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023.

It would be recalled that Kunle Remi’s name was not included in the AMCVA award nomination list despite his outstanding performance in Kunle Afolayan’s epic drama, Anikulapo, which earned 16 nominations.

Kunle Remi who was the lead actor in the movie “Anikulapo” whose role geared many to watch was surprisingly not part of the 16 nominations.

When asked during an interview about his view on the snub from the AMVCA award?, the fast-rising star said the AMVCA belongs to him neither does he host the show.

Speaking further on the programme, he claimed the snub has no way reduced him, his stylishness, fame, or energy.

He went further to say he is unshaken by the snub because his role as ‘Saro’ was not taken because of an award, but rather because of a challenge.

Following the news of Kunle’s snub from the prestigious award, many have concluded that it was as a result of an interview he granted in which he spoke about a senior colleague trying to lure him into homosexuality.

However, it was also confirmed by the self-acclaimed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo that Kunle Remi was snubbed by AMVCA because of the controversial interview and she promised to mention the names of the senior colleagues which she’s yet to spill.