Finally, Labour Party releases 1,234-member Presidential Campaign Council list

Finally, ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, the Labour Party has released its Presidential Campaign Council list consisting of 1,234 members.

The list was disclosed on Wednesday during a press conference in Abuja

The list was released 14 days after the official commencement of campaigns for the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Earlier, Dr. Doyin Okupe, who was announced as the Director General of the Campaign Council, declared that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi has the capacity the defeat other candidates in the coming election.

