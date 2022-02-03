News

Finally, Lagos gets two new varsities as Sanwo-Olu signs bills into law

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comments Off on Finally, Lagos gets two new varsities as Sanwo-Olu signs bills into law

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday signed the bills for the establishment of additional two universities. With the bill signed into law, the Lagos State Polytechnic in Ikorodu, Isolo and Surulere campuses will become Lagos State University of Science and Technology while Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, will be converted to Lagos State University of Education.

Sanwo-Olu assented to the bills transmitting Lagos State Polytechnic and Colleges of Education at Lagos House, Marina. The governor said after signing the bills: “We are doing this very quickly because we need to take this law to the National Universities Commission (NUC) that will do their due diligence and we are believing they will give us a timely approval when all of us will go and receive the certificates for the establishment of the two universities. “We believe that the transmission would be smooth. We believe that the process would be without any hindrance. “We believe that we will do a good job at ensuring that what is best is the only thing that we do for Lagos. I feel so delighted and proud of all of us creating history today and I believe that indeed generations coming after us will remember this very bold, audacious decision that we have taken

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fashola plans to blacklist defaulting contractors

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

…as RCCG apologises over petition against works ministry The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Thursday, disclosed that his ministry was planning to publish “a black list” of defaulting contractors, who failed to meet their own end of contract agreements with the Federal Government. Fashola, who stated this at the National Assembly, also said […]
News Top Stories

Edo2020: Atiku commends appointment of Wike, urges unity in PDP camp

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F ormer Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has commended the appointment of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as the chairman of the Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council of the PDP.     Atiku also praised the appointment of Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri as deputy to Wike on the Campaign Council.     […]
News

Dozens of migrants die in shipwreck off Libya – UN

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 45 migrants, including five children, have died in the deadliest shipwreck off Libya so far this year, the UN’s agency for refugees says. They were among more than 80 people on board a vessel whose engine exploded off the coast of Zwara, the UNHCR said. The deaths were reported by some 37 […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica