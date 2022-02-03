Finally, Lagos gets two new varsities as Sanwo-Olu signs bills into law

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday signed the bills for the establishment of additional two universities. With the bill signed into law, the Lagos State Polytechnic in Ikorodu, Isolo and Surulere campuses will become Lagos State University of Science and Technology while Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, will be converted to Lagos State University of Education.

Sanwo-Olu assented to the bills transmitting Lagos State Polytechnic and Colleges of Education at Lagos House, Marina. The governor said after signing the bills: “We are doing this very quickly because we need to take this law to the National Universities Commission (NUC) that will do their due diligence and we are believing they will give us a timely approval when all of us will go and receive the certificates for the establishment of the two universities. “We believe that the transmission would be smooth. We believe that the process would be without any hindrance. “We believe that we will do a good job at ensuring that what is best is the only thing that we do for Lagos. I feel so delighted and proud of all of us creating history today and I believe that indeed generations coming after us will remember this very bold, audacious decision that we have taken

