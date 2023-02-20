Finally, Lagos hosts APC presidential campaign grand finale

All is set for the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign tomorrow in Lagos. Incidentally, Lagos is the home of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A statement issued by the Publicity Secretary, APC Lagos State Chapter, Hon. Seye Oladejo, said the venue is the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos Mainland.

President Muhammadu Buhari will lead the Presidential Campaign Council comprising the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Director General of the PCC, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, all APC State Governors, members of the National Assembly and other prominent leaders of the party.

The rally will bring to a befitting climax the campaign, which has seen Asiwaju traverse all the nooks and crannies of the country, selling his “Renewed Hope” manifesto.

The event has been put together to showcase the traditional hospitality of Lagosians and underscore the tremendous support enjoyed by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu not only as the founder of modern Lagos but also celebrate him as the hero of our nascent democracy.

As a responsible party and government, we have made solid arrangements to ensure there is no disruption to normal daily activities of citizens

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...