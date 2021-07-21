Finally, Liverpool release Awoniyi for permanent deal to Berlin

Liverpool have finally sold Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi after the striker left Reds training camp to complete a permanent transfer to German side Union Berlin. Awoniyi joined Liverpool in 2015, but has spent all the time on loan at Frankfurt, NEC, Mouscron, Gent, Mainz and Union Berlin. Awoniyi will join Union Berlin in a fee believe to be in the region of €6.5m according to reports and the deal could be finalized and announced today. Awoniyi was granted a work permit enabling him to play for Liverpool for the first time since his move to the team in 2015 but the club has decided to move him on. The former Golden Eaglets spent last season on loan at Union Berlin and he scored five goals in 22 games in the Bundesliga. The 23-year-old will sign a five year deal with the option of a further year with the German side.

