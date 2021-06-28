News

Finally, Matawalle to defect to APC tomorrow

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has concluded all arrangements to publicly declare his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) tomorrow.

 

This was confirmed by the state Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, who said the governor arrived at the decision to dump PDP for the ruling APC after a romance by APC national leaders.

 

He said: “This is politics, the development could not be seen as something new, the defecting Governor Matawalle has the right to choose the political party he thinks suits his plans for the good people he leads as a governor

 

. “His decision to defect to APC followed a series of meetings with his followers and wellwishers across the  14 local government areas of the state, who outrightly welcomed the idea and expressed their support for that.

 

“It was on this that Governor Matawalle was convinced and the manifesto of the ruling APC, so he wanted to join the party, because it reflects his political intention and motives.”

 

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports revealed that Matawalle’s plan to join the APC was allegedly not welcomed by the caretaker committee of the party based on the reason that he would take over the party’s leadership from the hands of former Governor Abdulaziz Yari. In another development, an impeccable source within the PDP, said the Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, had kicked against the plan to join the ruling APC by his boss, therefore, would continue to remain in the PDP alongside some members of the national assembly.

