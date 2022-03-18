Finally! Meet the Real Housewives of Lagos

The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) are here! The Showmax exclusive confirmed for April 8 has unveiled its leading ladies. The glamorous ladies include Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani- Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo and Mariam Timmer. No strangers to the spotlight, the glitz and glamour of celebrity living, the six stars will take viewers on an adventurous journey into their opulent lives with new episodes debuting every Friday. Speaking about the show, Candice Fangueiro, head of content: Showmax Africa, said: “As an African brand, showcasing and telling African stories is at the core of our content production, so we are excited to be partnering with NBCUniversal Formats to bring The Real Housewives of Lagos to our subscribers. The Real Housewives of Durban, now in its second season, has smashed viewing records and delighted fans. Our Nigerian subscribers are in for a treat with the local edition.” Busola Tejumola, executive head of content and West Africa channels at MultiChoice N i g e r i a added: “The Real Housewives of Lagos has long been anticipated by fans of the franchise across Africa, and we’re excited to finally bring it to your screens. The show will explore the rich culture and lifestyle of Africa’s largest megacity, Lagos, through the eyes of six of the city’s most glamorous women. Each of these women is unique, fabulous and watch-worthy. We are certain that our viewers will enjoy the ride.” RHOLagos will be the first Nigerian instalment of the awardwinning franchise that is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. This also marks the 16th international version of The Real Housewives format and the third African adaptation, following the success of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Durban, both now streaming on Showmax. Produced by Livespot 360, RHOLagos will be available exclusively on Showmax in more than 40 African countries.

