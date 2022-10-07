Sports

Finally, minister inaugurates Kida-led NBBF board

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, yesterday inaugurated the Eng Musa Kida-led Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) board at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. Dare described the inauguration as significant for the growth of basketball in Nigeria and a forward leap in the mandate of the Ministry in superintending and supporting federations for the development of Sports. “For the records, this is the only board recognized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and by extension, the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Let that message go out clearly. To the President, the Vice-President, and other members of the new board of the NBBF, the task of developing basketball is now under your watch, it now lies squarely on your shoulders. “Our job at the Ministry is done. We expect you to deliver for our country, for our athletes, and for basketball development.

We believe that teamwork, understanding and cooperation are prerequisites for achieving the board’s goals and objectives. “The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, having noted the situation around the basketball Federation has approved the elective Congress of January 21st, 2022 and its outcome, and that is why we are here today,” the Minister affirmed.

 

Our Reporters

