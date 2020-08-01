Finally, Napoli announce Osimhen’s capture

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has signed for Serie A side Napoli from French outfit Lille, the two clubs announced on Friday. Osimhen, 21, scored 18 times last season and was one of the revelations of France’s curtailed campaign. Napoli go into their final match of the season against Lazio knowing they will finish seventh in Serie A. They have qualified for the group stage of the Europa League by virtue of winning the Italian Cup. It is believed that Napoli have shelled out 50 million euros before add-ons. Either figure would be a club record transfer fee paid by Napoli. talian Serie A club SSC Napoli formally announced the transfer of Osimhen from Lille.

Like this: Like Loading...