Finally, Napoli announce Osimhen’s capture

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has signed for Serie A side Napoli from French outfit Lille, the two clubs announced on Friday. Osimhen, 21, scored 18 times last season and was one of the revelations of France’s curtailed campaign. Napoli go into their final match of the season against Lazio knowing they will finish seventh in Serie A. They have qualified for the group stage of the Europa League by virtue of winning the Italian Cup. It is believed that Napoli have shelled out 50 million euros before add-ons. Either figure would be a club record transfer fee paid by Napoli. talian Serie A club SSC Napoli formally announced the transfer of Osimhen from Lille.
Related Articles
EPL: Welbeck gives Watford crucial win, Chelsea hold on to beat Palace
Danny Welbeck scored the winner with a spectacular overhead kick as Watford came from behind to beat Norwich and move four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Norwich, who remain bottom of the table and are now 10 points behind the 17th-placed Hornets, will be relegated if they lose to West Ham […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Wolves win maintains Europa League hopes
*Everton dent Sheffield Utd’s Euro Hope’s, as Brighton hold Newcastle Wolves eased past a hapless Crystal Palace side in the Premier League to maintain hopes of playing Europa League football next season. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side move back above Tottenham into sixth place and victory at Chelsea in their final league game on Sunday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Liverpool move within two points of title
Liverpool moved to within touching distance of their first title in 30 years as Crystal Palace were brutally dismissed behind closed doors at Anfield. Manchester City must now win at Chelsea on Thursday to further delay the inevitability of Liverpool’s coronation as Premier League champions, reports the BBC. After the goalless Merseyside derby at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)