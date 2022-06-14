Finally, NASS staff call off one-week-long strike

Finally, the protesting staff of the National Assembly has called off a one-week-long strike.

The NASS staff had embarked on an indefinite strike to drive home their demands of unpaid allowances and conditions of service among others.

The strike was called off after the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, pleaded with the staff and assured them that the money owed them by the National Assembly would be paid by the end of June 2022.

The strike would have stalled the resumption of the lawmakers today June 14.

The lawmakers had to postpone their resumption by one week to ensure a smooth return.

