Finally, National Sports Festival berths in Edo

The 2020 edition of the National Sports Festival,like the character, Abiku,in J P Clark-Bekederemo’s epoch poem,”Abiku”, has been coming and going these several seasons. The biennial sports fiesta will berth In the historical city of Benin, Edo State from April 2, to 14,2021.The national event was set to take place in March 2020 at the remodeled Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State.

No thanks to the global health crisis occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was postponed to December, 2020. The sporting event further suffered another set back as a result of the second wave of the spread of the virus and the event was postponed to 2021. The Nigerian National Sports Festival is a biennial multi-sport event organized by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Sports Commission for athletes from the 36 States and Abuja The first edition was staged at the National Stadium, Surulere,Lagos in 1973,while the last,(19th) edition was in Abuja in 2019.

The game was originally conceived as a unifying tool with the main purpose of promoting peace and cross-cultural affiliation in Nigeria after the Nigerian Civil War in 1970. The game also serves as a development and training event to aid athletes prepare for continental and international sporting meets

