Finally, NEMA presents food items to Bayelsa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has finally brought food items to Bayelsa State in order to help amolierate the plight of the flood victims. It would be recalled that reports indicating that NEMA had delivered some food items to the state was refuted by the chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Samuel Igrubia, But handing over the items to the state yesterday in Yenagoa, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, the Director General of NEMA who was represented by the Zonal Coordinator, Air Commodore Edward Kolawole Adedokun, said 1,000 bags of 10kg rice, 1,000 bags of 10kg beans, 1,000 bags of 10kg maize, 75 bags of salt (20kg, 75 kegs of vegetable oil (201trs), 150 cartons of seasoning cubes (maggi/knorr) 75 cartons of tin tomato (50 sachet).105 metric tons of maize (2,100 bags of 50kg), 88.7 metric tons of sorehum, 1,774 bags of 50kg) and 98.7 metric tons of garri (3,948 bags of 25kg) were the food items delivered to the state.

He said the non-food items are; 8,000 pieces of nylon mats, 1,000 pieces of mosquito nets (treated), 600 cartons of bath soap, 2,500 pieces of guinea brocade (5 yards), 1,000 pieces of children’s wear (new), 1,000 pieces of women’s wear (new) and 1,000 pieces of men’s wear (new).

 

