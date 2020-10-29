Finally, Nigerian youths have woken up (2)

Until #EndSARS protests, I had always ruminated this peculiar Nigerian condition where the battles of Nigeria’s existence and wellbeing are being fought by its old men instead of the youth. You see and hear only the strident cries of old leaders.

Where then are the youth in the rescue mission of Nigeria? What is responsible for this situation? Some youths offer excuses that the older generation destroyed Nigeria and impoverished the youth spiritually and materially which stunted their growth and consigned them to a position of helplessness.

The culture of autocracy and denial of freedoms has conditioned youths to accept misgovernance by primitive rulers as normal and so they could endure the difficulties without complaining.

The mental condition conduces the victims (students and Nigerian youths) to reason that with patience one can turn out well by joining the political bandwagon as they see dullards of yesteryears as presidents, governors, chairmen of council, NDDC Chairmen and contractors, board chairmen with humongous salaries, allowance, outright ‘bullion-van’ seizures of government funds and they dot the village and cities’ landscape with castles and mansions. In this kind of condition why fight when you join the winners and with times you will be benefited.

This is the reason for the despondency and complacency of Nigerian youths. Those that do not buy this mental conditioning and resignation have embraced diverse criminal enterprises by becoming armed robbers which was the first crime which the violent crises of 1964 to 1970 birthed in Nigeria as depicted by the exploits of Oyenusis, Otokotos, Aninis, etc.

By 1980s and 1990s, many youths leveraging the military rulers’ laissez fare political economy which was not anchored on any real economic principles and institutions but upon the false premises of using what you have to get what you want embraced criminal enterprise: frauds, especially advanced fee frauds and by the years before 1999 the political economy has been run down by a succession of military autocrats and as Nigeria was dangling on the precipice in 1998, the military beat a hasty retreat to the barracks to avoid the looming catastrophe but were sensible enough to organize a political transition in which it dictated the tune by forming parties and picked one of its trusted members, General Obasanjo, and made him president.

By 1999, the country had undergone serious metamorphosis as many youths in the Niger Delta and Igbo land became disenchanted to the point of taking up arms to exploit their petroleum resources that has been the mainstay of the post-Biafra War Nigerian economy and President Yar’Adua was sensible enough to appease them with ‘amnesty’ allowances and other benefits. But amnesty programme has not stopped kidnapping, oil bunkering and allied crimes that came with the insurgency.

The Igbo youths massed on the platform of secession see no hope in Nigeria and have been fighting with their bare-mouths wishing that one day their dreamed-nation-state of Biafra will become a reality.

The Igbo youths have formed several groups starting from MASSOB to IPOB and both have internationalized the struggle for the secession of their acclaimed Biafra country. Meanwhile, politicization of Sharia in Northern states inflicted them with Islamic fundamentalism which youths grabbed led to insurgency to create an Islamic caliphate out of Nigeria, or indeed over Nigeria. Meanwhile, governance has been twisted to a ludicrous extent that the country is so divided now as acknowledged by the Vice President Osinbajo that only restructuring of the Nigerian state and unfurling of an agreed constitutional framework can rescue the country from collapsing.

The strident calls for the restructuring of the Nigerian state and the remaking of its constitutional framework have resonated across Nigeria, especially in the South-South, South-East, South-West, Middle Belt region of the North-Central and North-East geo-political zones of Nigeria to the point, Governor Kayode Fayemi, Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum and the usually reticent cleric, Pastor Adeboye have joined the fray by supporting the calls. And most surprising of all, those that helped to create Nigeria as it is, that is the former military leaders such as General Obasanjo, TY Danjuma, Akinrinade, Dogonyaro, Lekwot, etc. are now champions of restructuring.

It is against this backdrop, that the current #End- SARS protests become a postulate wider than the object. This protest took rulers and ruled by surprise hitching on well-known atrocities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad created to help tackle the menace of armed robbery which as noted earlier was the direct consequences flowing from the violent political contests of 1964 to 1970 in Nigeria.

The political thugs used in the conflicts were not transformed before the coups of 1966 happened and degenerated to Biafra War whereupon most of the thugs found natural outlets for their violent inclinations as soldiers. After the Biafra War, the soldiers from Biafra and Nigeria became redundant and the natural outlet for their energies was in violent crime of armed robbery. All kinds of solutions have been put forward to tackle the menace of armed robbery to no avail.

Instead of abating violent crimes especially armed robbery has spewed forth related crimes such as kidnapping, banditry and cattle rustling in the Northern states. The Nigerian Police Force could not cope, being as it were created out of the British colonial enterprise as a tool of conquest and subjugation has not changed from its essential character and ideological underpinning.

So, whether you protest against SARS, the police system remains what it is: a tool for intimidation and subjugation of the people being same personnel, the same background, indoctrination and praxis. Unless the constitutional framework that created Nigeria Police Force is changed it remains the same. So, it is wrong to just pick out SARS and protest against their atrocities as being worse than the activities of their CID or Mobile cousins whose extra-judicial killings, intimidations and extortions against the people remain the same.

Or have we forgotten the use to which IGP Sunday Adewusi put the Mobile Squadron under President Shagari earning the unit the appellation ‘kill-anti-Go’. So, #EndSARS should do well to redefine their protests by hitching it on the more popular and purposeful agenda of “Restructuring” because it is the restructuring of the Nigerian state and the creation of a new constitutional framework agreed upon by the people of Nigeria that will create a police system that works and serves the needs of Nigerians especially in this 21st century when crime-fighting ought to leverage on people’s goodwill, science and technology none of which the present narrow agenda should be more realistic and beneficial in helping Nigeria to live by recreating the Nigerian state as an autochthonous African secular state with constitutional framework freely agreed upon by all the people of Nigeria and founded on freedom, universal brotherhood and egalitarianism instead of the present Nigerian state Britain forcibly created out of selfish motives and a constitutional framework fraudulently structured and rigged in favour of ‘friends of Britain’ to ensure that Nigeria remains a neo-colonial state.

The police force and the armed forces are the instruments of conquest and subjugation and no amount of cosmetic changes will make it a people’s institution so long Nigerian state remains as it is under the present state structure and constitutional framework. Let #EndSARS become ‘END NEO-COLONIALISM.’

