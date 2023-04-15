Finally Obi Breaks Silence, Says No One Can Make Him Leave Nigeria

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has finally broken the silence over plan his plan to leave Nigeria for another country following his defeat in the 2023 general elections.

Peter Obi who spoke on Thursday at Onitsha Holiday Resort in Anambra State said despite requests for him to leave the country, he is not leaving because he’s on the side of Nigerians.

The former Anambra State Governor who decried the hardship being faced by Nigerians called on credible voters to take part in Saturday’s supplementary election and vote for the LP party en masse.

“There is too much suffering in this country, and, that is what we, in Labour Party, are fighting to end.

“There are many thieves in the country. So, Labour Party is fighting to create a new Nigeria. I am here with you, and nobody is going to force me to leave Nigeria”, he said.

Obi further stated that there are many “thieves” inflicting hardship on citizens and pledged the Labour Party’s commitment to purging the country’s political system of such individuals.

While presenting the LP candidate in the constituency, Afam Ogene, to the people of the area, he told them that the latter is committed to his philosophy of “building a new Nigeria”.

“I am here to beg you to vote for us, vote for Labour Party, vote for Afam Ogene, we will support him, and, he will rebuild here (Ogbaru).”

“Remember that I built all these roads here when I was governor, if you vote for us in this Saturday’s re-run election, we will come back to thank you; Afam Ogene will develop here,” he added.