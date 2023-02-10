Finally, PDP expels Nnamani, Fayose, 5 others from party

Three weeks after suspending them for anti-party activities, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has finally expelled former Enugu State governor, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani and Oluwajomiloju John Fayose, son of former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose, from the party.

Also expelled are Chris Ogbu (Imo), Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji, Olayinka James Olalere, Akerele Oluyinka and Emiola Adenike Jennifer, all from Ekiti State.

Nnamani, a serving member of the National Assembly, is currently a senatorial candidate in this month’s national election, while Fayose is a House of Representatives candidate.

Though they will still be on ballot, the implication is that PDP members in their constituencies, may not cast their votes for them since they are no longer their members.

PDP in a statement Friday by National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, explained that the decision to expel them was taken at the 566th National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on Friday

