News

Finally, PDP expels Nnamani, Fayose, 5 others

Posted on

…my exclusion a nullity–Nnamani

Three weeks after suspending them for anti-party activities, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has finally expelled former Enugu State governor, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani and Oluwajomiloju John Fayose, son of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, from the party. Also expelled are Chris Ogbu (Imo), Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji, Olayinka James Olalere, Akerele Oluyinka and Emiola Adenike Jennifer, all from Ekiti State. Nnamani, a serving member of the National Assembly, is currently a senatorial candidate in this month’s national election, while Fayose is a House of Representatives candidate.

Though they will still be on the ballot, the implication is that PDP members in their constituencies may not cast their votes for them since they are no longer their members. PDP in a statement Friday by National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, explained that the decision to expel them was taken at the 566th National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on Friday.

The party said the expulsion, which it said is “with immediate effect,” was “for anti-party activities, and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).” According to the statement, “the decision of the NWC is sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).”

The affected former members were suspended on January 20, and directed to appear before the PDP disciplinary committee. In his reaction, Nnamani described his expulsion from the party as a nullity. Nnamani, a serving senator who is also a candidate in the February 25 senatorial election, said that Ayu-led National working Committee (NWC) lacks the powers to suspend or expel him from the party. He also argued that due process was not followed by the party leadership, to expel him. In a letter to the PDP NWC by his lawyer, Olusegun Jolaawo (SAN), the former governor said the NWC usurped the powers the National Executive Committee (NEC).

He further argued that his expulsion was a breach of the PDP, stating that Article 57(7) of the constitution, which stated that, “no executive committee at any level, except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, deputy governors or members of the National Assembly, provided that nothing in this Constitution shall preclude or invalidate any complaint submitted through the National Working Committee to the National Executive Committee concerning any person whatsoever.” Nnamani stated that on the basis of Articles 57(7) and 59(3) of the PDP Constitution, no organ of the party, including the National Working Committee, has the competence to entertain any question of discipline against him except NEC.

 

