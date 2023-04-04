Finally, Peter Breaks Silence On Leaked Audio Saga

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has finally broken the silence over the leaked audio conversation between him and Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, better known as Winners Chapel.

The audio clip released by an online newspaper, Peoples Gazzete, has set social media on fire since on Saturday, April 1.

In the audio, Obi was heard begging Oyedepo to help him mobilize Christian voters ahead of the election, especially those in the North Central states of Kwara, Kogi and Niger, declaring the election was a religious war.

The former governor of Anambra State was repeatedly heard saying, ‘Yes Daddy”, while the conversation lasted.

“Daddy, I need you to speak to your people in the South-West and Kwara, the Christians in the South-West and Kwara. This is a religious war. Like I keep saying: if this works, you people will never regret the support,” he said in the audio.

The audio generated so many reactions, not just on social media. While his supporters claimed the audio was doctored, Obi’s media team gave different accounts of the leaked conversation.

Obi who took an unusual break from the microblogging platform after the leaked conversation returned on Tuesday morning to congratulate the winner of an academic prize.

But reacting to the leaked audio that has made the major headlines in days, Obi alleged that a campaign of calumny had been “directed at my person” in the past few days.

The presidential candidate, who neither denied nor confirmed the audio recording, also said his campaign was not based on ethnicity or religion

Obi tackled Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, who accused him of treason, saying there were efforts to portray him in a bad light.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle in a series of tweet, He wrote, “In the past few days, I have observed various campaigns of calumny directed at my person, with the latest being allegations attributed to the Information Minister, Lai Mohammed from Washington DC.”

“It is most unfortunate that these consistent efforts to portray me quite contrary to what I am, and my core values, are coming from such high quarters. Minister Lai accusing me of stoking insurrection is totally malicious and fictitious. He added.

He further stated that “I have never discussed or encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigerian state; I have never sponsored or preached any action against the Nigerian state. Those initiating these actions have increasingly used their official positions and agents to make false allegations against me.

“I am on record as always, advocating for peace and issue-based campaign and never campaigned based on ethnicity or religion. I am committed to due process, and presently seeking redress in Court.

“I urge those engaged in this demarketing process to stop presenting Nigeria in a such bad light. Our future generations deserve a new Nigeria, where they can live a secure and decent life like their counterparts in other climes. It is possible.”

