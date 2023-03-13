2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

Finally, Peter Obi Opens Up, Says I’m Challenging The Process, Not Outcome

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has finally opened up on why he approached the Court of Appeal following the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Obi who spoke on Arise TV on Monday said that he is challenging the process leading to the declaration of Tinubu as the President-elect and not the declaration itself.

He, however, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be transparent and allow itself to be scrutinised by the public since it is a public institution run by taxpayers’ money.

The former Anambra State Governor asked the commission to allow him access to materials used during the election as granted by the court, saying he was not interested in challenging who was declared as the winner of the poll, but the process that led to the declaration.

According to him, to be referred to as “His Excellency”, the process leading to the emergence of such a fellow has to be “excellent”.

“I’m not challenging who they declared,” Obi stated, “I’m not challenging whatever…the outcome, I’m challenging the process (through) which they arrived at their declaration.”

“And unless we do that, we’re not going to stop the rascality we witnessed in that election,” he added.

“The process through which people come into the office is for me…far more fundamental than what they do thereafter.

“There is a process of doing things. There is a process of arriving at any destination. Like I said in my press conference if you’re going to answer ‘His Excellency’, the process of coming to that position must be excellent.

“If you’re going to be a Bishop, there’s a process of being a Bishop,” Obi said, insisting that getting the process right was important.

