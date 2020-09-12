Finally, police nab ‘Bobosky’, notorious Rivers’ kidnapper, gang leader

More than a year after the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezewon Wike placed a N30 million bounty on the notorious kidnapper and gang leader, Honest Diigbara, aka Boboski, the police arrested him in the early hours of Saturday alongside his second in command after a gun duel.

During the sting operation between the police and a local vigilance group at Kokoro Community in Tai Local Government Area, Diigbara and his second in command were injured, while his driver was killed.

Bobosky and his gang of kidnappers and armed robbers, according to the police had been terrorizing residents and travellers around the Ogoni axis of the state, and had masterminded the kidnap and killing of security operatives, a lawyer among others after collecting ransom from their fear stricken family members.

Shortly after the news of his arrest was made public, jubilations erupted within the Ogoni axis, and nearby local government areas.

During the parade of the gang leader at the headquarters of the Rivers Police Command, the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan told newsmen that on sighting security operatives, Bobosky and his men opened fire, leading to a fire fight that claimed the life of his driver.

Mukan said that it was the gang leader that allegedly kidnapped one Barr. Emelogu, who was killed even after his gang collected ransom; the kidnap and killing of a police officer, SP Moses Egbede after also collecting ransom and the killing of a soldier and NSCDC personnel at Gio pipeline last year in Ogoniland.

Mukan also attributed to Bobosky and his gang the kidnap of Chief Mbu of Ogu/Bolo, which N7 million ransom was paid, and the killing of two police officers attached to the Federal Highways unit after their rifles were taken at Botem, Ogoniland.



Mukan said:“He was arrested through credible information at Korokoro Community in Tai Local Government Area , where he was hibernating with his gang of killers. “On sighting the Police they engaged us and in a return fire, his driver was fatally wounded, while he was arrested alive,” CP Joseph Mukan, Rivers Police Commissioner said on how he was arrested In press statement he personally signed. “The Command use the opportunity to urge the people of the State to continue to remain steadfast and trust in the ability of the Police to protect their lives and property ,while warning criminals to repent, relocate or face the full weight of the law. “The arrest of Boboski today is a milestone for the Command and Victory for the Ogoni people, Rivers and Nigeria at large.” Recall that in August 2019, the Nigerian Army had announced the arrest of Bobosky barely one week after Governor Wike announced a N30 million bounty on him, but it later turned out that he was not the one that was arrested.

Since then, the dragnet for his arrest had been set in the Ogoni communities he had been terrorising amid a cult war that has claimed so many lives in Ogoniland.

