Finally, Qatar, Bahrain End Age-Long Dispute

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday disclosed that the country and Bahrain had agreed to end their long-running diplomatic rivalry and re-establish relations.

It would be recalled that Bahrain in 2017 joined some Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt in imposing a diplomatic blockade on Qatar.

The four countries who banned Qatari planes and ships from using their airspace and territorial waters accused Qatar of supporting extremist organizations in the region and becoming too close to Iran.

This made Qatar and Bahrain’s feud grow even further before an agreement on the reconciliation was reached in talks at the Gulf Cooperation Council headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

The statement issued by the Qatar Ministry said, The neighbours “decided to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries according to the principles of the United Nations charter.

“The two sides affirmed that this step stems from the mutual desire to develop bilaterally
relations and enhance Gulf unity and integration,” it added.

New Telegraph reports that Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry released a similar statement to confirm Qatar’s earlier stateconfirmudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt imposed a blockade in 2017, accusing Qatar of supporting extremist organizations in the region.

A reconciliation accord was sealed in January 2021. The three other states have already renewed relations, though the UAE and Qatar have yet to reopen their embassies.

UAE and Qatari officials held their latest reconciliation meeting last week, with a Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson describing a “positive atmosphere”.

Relations between Qatar and Bahrain have been more difficult to restore because of thorny issues including their maritime border. The two sides regularly accuse each other of illegally detaining fishermen from the other country.

The Qatar-Bahrain reconciliation comes amid a flurry of regional efforts to resolve disputes.

Arch-rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed last month to resume relations seven years after
formally breaking ties.

