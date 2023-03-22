2023 Elections Politics

Finally, Rhodes-Vivour Breaks Silence, Says ‘Agberocracy’ Has Produced Illegitimate Govt

Following Saturday’s Lagos State gubernatorial election that produced Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the poll, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP) has finally reacted to the election results.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Lagos state election.

According to the electoral body, Sanwo-Olu polled 762,134 votes, defeating LP’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who scored 312,329, followed by Abdul-Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor, with 62,449 votes.

Following the declaration of the result, the LP governorship hopeful rejected the results, saying he would seek redress in court.

Speaking via his Verified Twitter handle while reacting to a post by US Mission  Nigeria on the just last concluded election, Rhodes-Vivour described Saturday’s governorship election as an “Agberocracy.”

He wrote, “Agberocracy has Produced an Illegitimate government. Now more than ever, it is time for #ourlagos.”

Meanwhile, the US Mission Nigeria had frowned at voter suppression and cases of violence in the 18 March governorship and the House of Assembly elections.

