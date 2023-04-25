2023 Elections Top Stories

Finally, Tinubu Speaks On Health Issue, Assures Of His Readiness For The Task Ahead

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

Following his arrival from France on Monday after spending over a month’s vacation in three countries, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has declared his readiness for the task ahead.

The former governor of Lagos State who spoke after his arrival in Abuja urged Nigerians to forget rumours’ making rounds about his health, saying he is strong and ready to hit the ground running.

The energetic-looking Tinubu, whose jet landed at about 4:30 pm at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, arrived in the company of his wife, Senator Oluremi, and son, Seyi, to a cheery welcome by his supporters, stalwarts, and members of his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) including members of the now-dissolved Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

During the vacation, Tinubu was in London, Paris, and Saudi Arabia where he observed his Umrah.

He was conveyed from the airport by a carnival-like motorcade to his residence in Asokoro, even as thousands of supporters and journalists hung around his campaign headquarters in Abuja’s Central District and the Defence House in Maitama, the official residence of Nigeria’s President-elect.

Tinubu departed the country on March 22 on a three-country tour to rest, embark on international engagements and then observe the lesser Hajj.

According to a statement from the Office of the President-elect, signed by Tunde Rahman, among those at the airport to receive him were Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Abubakar Sani-Bello (Niger) and former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff.

Also at the airport were former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; APC Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Deputy National Chairman, South, Mr Emma Eneukwu; and National Woman Leader, Dr. Betta Edu.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Buhari receives Bankole, Daniel into APC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, who recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), at the Presidential Villa.   Both politicians from Ogun State were presented to the President at the Presidential Villa by the Chairman, […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Machina Defeats Lawan In Court Over Yobe North Senatorial Ticket

Posted on Author Reporter

    A Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State has ruled that Bashir Machina is the authentic candidate of the All progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North Senatorial District in the 2023 election. By Wednesday’s judgement, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has lost his bid to clinch the ticket and go back to […]
News Top Stories

Pope seeks end to #EndSARS unrest

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

    Pope Francis has appealed to the Nigerian Government to ensure an end to the ongoing violence in some parts of the country occasioned by the #EndSARS protest.   The Pope, during the Sunday Angelus at St. Peters Square, Vatican City, expressed concerns over the continuing violent clashes which were leading to the loss […]

Leave a Comment