Finally, Tinubu Speaks On Health Issue, Assures Of His Readiness For The Task Ahead

Following his arrival from France on Monday after spending over a month’s vacation in three countries, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has declared his readiness for the task ahead.

The former governor of Lagos State who spoke after his arrival in Abuja urged Nigerians to forget rumours’ making rounds about his health, saying he is strong and ready to hit the ground running.

The energetic-looking Tinubu, whose jet landed at about 4:30 pm at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, arrived in the company of his wife, Senator Oluremi, and son, Seyi, to a cheery welcome by his supporters, stalwarts, and members of his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) including members of the now-dissolved Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

During the vacation, Tinubu was in London, Paris, and Saudi Arabia where he observed his Umrah.

He was conveyed from the airport by a carnival-like motorcade to his residence in Asokoro, even as thousands of supporters and journalists hung around his campaign headquarters in Abuja’s Central District and the Defence House in Maitama, the official residence of Nigeria’s President-elect.

Tinubu departed the country on March 22 on a three-country tour to rest, embark on international engagements and then observe the lesser Hajj.

According to a statement from the Office of the President-elect, signed by Tunde Rahman, among those at the airport to receive him were Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Abubakar Sani-Bello (Niger) and former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff.

Also at the airport were former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; APC Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Deputy National Chairman, South, Mr Emma Eneukwu; and National Woman Leader, Dr. Betta Edu.