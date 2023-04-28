Arts & Entertainments

Finally, Yul Edochie Breaks Silence Weeks After Son’s Death

Finally, Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has broken the silence a month after the death of his first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie.

It would be recalled that the ace actor lost his first son, Kambilichukwu who collapsed and died on March 30, 2023, which brought tears and sadness to the Edochie family.

The late Kambilichukwu who celebrated his birthday in January and reportedly passed away in March after placing him on medical care after he slums at school has finally been laid to rest.

It would be recalled that fans, celebrities such as Victoria Inyama, Rita Edochie and others took to their Instagram page to send prayers to May Edochie, the wife of the actor as they finally lays their son, Kambilichukwu to rest.

Victoria Inyama rained prayers on the bereaved mother of now three, She prayed for the Holy Spirit to guide and lead May to trust God unconditionally.

She noted how there are no words that can match her experience but still God is God.

Victoria Inyama wrote, “I pray for you today. That the Holy Spirit guides you and leads you to trust God unconditionally. I still can’t find words to match your Experience…. God is still God @mayyuledochie”.

Rita Edochie wrote “It is well and it’s over. Rest well Kambili my son.”

Fans also sent prayers to the bereaved mother.

Njel Wears wrote, “God abeg guild and protect this woman

Mz Jaunty Allure wrote, “God strengthen you May. It will be hard for this woman to totally forgive Yul. Really hard mhen.”

Frefvik wrote,“Amen and Amen oooo. May God strengthen and protect her and her offspring.”

Mizfunmie wrote,“I pray for strength, healing and Total restoration for you IJN. You’re loved

Following all the tragedy, Yul Edochie who has been silent ever since then has finally broken the silence as he took to his Instagram page after he had earlier yanked off all posts on his verified account on Thursday evening expressing his pains since the passing of his 16-year-old son.

Sharing beautiful video slides and memories of his late son, he wrote “On that Wednesday morning, you came into my room, dressed up for school. You told me your school will be having inter-house sports on Friday and I promised you I’ll be there.

“You were so excited. You told me you won a gold medal in swimming. I congratulated you. We joked about your height, then you left for school in your ever-cheerful manner. And you never came back home again. I can’t question God.

“My dear son, just 16 years with us here on earth, but you made your mark. Great Son. Calm, cute, brilliant, always cheerful, outstanding footballer, gentle and loving soul.

“You’re an angel. We miss you. We love you, Kambi. Daddy loves you. But God loves you more. Rest well, Son.

“Till we meet again. Rest in Heaven with God. My dear son, Kambi Yul-Edochie.Kambi yoooooo!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

 

 

