Finals of Europa League, others live on StarTimes

Exciting football moments are lined up this May on StarTimes’ sports channels as football tourneys in Europe enter their finals. These include Emirates FA Cup final on May 15, Coppa Italia final on May 19, Europa League final on May 26, La Liga and Bundesliga’s peak of the season matches, climaxing with Euro 2020. All matches will air on Star- Times Basic at N1,700 and Smart bouquet at N2200 monthly. In the Europa League, 2nd Leg of the semi-finals will be played on Thursday, May 6 at 8 pm. Embattled Arsenal will host Samuel Chukwueze’s Villareal.

Arsenal find themselves in a tight corner following a disappointing 2-1 firstleg defeat away from home. Super Eagles dazzler Samuel Chukwueze was included in the UEFA Europa League team of the week following his impressive performance against Arsenal last Thursday. Meanwhile, Manchester United picked up a 6-2 victory against Roma in the first leg at Old Trafford. The two finalists after the 2nd leg encounter on Thursday will meet at the Gdansk Stadium in Poland on May 26.

Equally airing on StarTimes is the final of the Emirates FA Cup on May 15 at 5:30 pm between Chelsea and Iheanacho’s Leicester City. This will be immediately followed by Coppa Italia final between Atalanta and Juventus on May 19. On May 23, La Liga’s final matches of the season will be played. Currently, there is a tight race between Barcelona, Real Madrid and Athletic Madrid. Bundesliga wraps up on May 22.

