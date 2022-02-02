Finance Act 2021 brightens Nigeria’s revenue prospects

Given that Nigeria is still grappling with high budget deficits despite oil prices rebounding to pre-COVID-19 levels, the Finance Act 2021, as well as increased efforts of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), is critical to boosting the country’s tax revenue, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

As part of its macroeconomic policy reforms, the Federal Government has, over the last three years, consistently carried out a review of the tax and fiscal regulations via annual Finance Acts. Thus, on December 31, 2021, the Finance Act 2021 was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari alongside the 2022 Appropriation Act. The Finance Act 2021, which is aimed at stimulating revenue mobilisation for the purpose of budget implementation, amends 13 different tax and fiscal legislations.

Key changes to tax laws under the Act

Specifically, the critical changes made to tax laws under the legislation include the Capital Gains Tax Act (CGTA), Companies Income Tax Act (CITA), National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Act, Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act, Value Added Tax Act, the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act.

The CGTA, for instance, stipulates that “capital gains from the disposal of stocks and shares in Nigerian companies, for aggregate proceed amounting to N100 million or more in any period of 12 consecutive months, is liable to CGT at 10 per cent where the proceeds have not been reinvested within the same year of assessment in the acquisition of shares in the same or other Nigerian Companies (Section 30(2) CGTA).” Also, the Companies Income Tax Act (CITA) states that profits of companies engaged in educational activities are now liable to tax due to the removal of educational activities from the exempt provisions of Section 23(1)(c) of CITA.

It further stipulates that the profits of companies from the exports of goods produced in upstream, midstream and downstream petroleum operations are liable to tax. In addition, the Act states that “non-resident companies liable to tax on profits arising from providing digital goods or services to Nigerian customers under the Significant Economic Presence (SEP) Rule may be assessed on fair and reasonable percentage of their turnover in the event that there is no assessable profit, the assessable profit is less than what is to be expected from that type of trade or business, or the assessable profit cannot be ascertained.

“Capital allowance on Qualifying Capital Expenditure (QCE) incurred in generating tax-exempt income is not deductible from the assessable profits arising from income not exempt from tax under CITA. Capital allowances accruing in respect of QCE employed for both taxable and tax-exempt income shall be pro-rated where the tax-exempt income constitutes more than 20 per cent of the total income of the company.” Other changes include that: “Capital allowance on qualifying capital expenditure incurred by small companies are deemed utilised during the periods such companies are tax exempt; minimum tax rate is reduced from 0.5 per cent to 0.25 per cent for any two consecutive accounting pe-riods falling on January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2021, as may be elected by the taxpayer; a company engaged in a trade or business of gas utilisation in downstream operations in Nigeria is entitled to a tax-free period, with respect of that trade or business, only once in its lifetime; additional investment, reorganisation or other forms of corporate restructuring shall not qualify it for further incentive. The company will also not be entitled to similar incentive under any other sections of CITA or other law.” Another significant change introduced under the new Act is the requirement that taxpayers may pay tax due in instalments, provided that the final instalment is paid on or before the due date of payment.

The Act also stipulates that WithHolding Tax (WHT) deducted from payments to a Unit Trust will be the final tax on such income provided the said deduction is fully remitted to FIRS. Furthermore, the new Act states that the rate of tertiary education tax has been changed from two per cent of assessable profits to 2.5 per cent of assessable profits, while for companies engaged in the business of banking, mobile telecommunication, ICT, aviation, maritime and oil and gas with turnover of N100 million and above, it stipulates that such companies are liable to pay NASENI Levy at 0.25 per cent of their profits before tax, adding that the tax is to be administered by FIRS. Equally, the Act states that FIRS is vested with the duty to assess, collect, account and enforce the payment of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Levy.

It explained that the levy is 0.005 per cent of the net profit of companies operating business in Nigeria as provided under Section 4 of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act. On changes to VATA, the Finance Act 2021 states that “Non- Resident Suppliers of taxable goods or services to Nigeria, or any other person appointed by the Service to collect tax under the VAT Act, have statutory obligation to collect the tax and remit same to the Service. “Companies engaged in Upstream Petroleum operations will continue to have obligation to withhold VAT, even when they have not commenced commercial operations or have not reached N25 million turnover.”

In what analysts describe as a significant enhancement of FIRS’ capacity to collect taxes, the Act stipulates that “any person who fails to grant FIRS access to its information processing systems to deploy its automated tax administration technology after a 30 days’ notice, or such extension granted by the Service, is liable to a penalty of N25,000 for each day it continues to fail to grant the access.”

It added: “Any bank that fails to prepare and submit quarterly returns of new accounts or any information requested by the relevant tax authority, or submit incorrect returns or information, under section 28 of FIRSEA or sections 47 and 49 of PITA, is liable to a penalty of N1 million for each quarterly return or information not provided or incorrect returns or information provided.” Also, the new Act states that other agencies of the Federal Government are under statutory obligation to report cases requiring tax investigation, enforcement or compliance, encountered in the course of performing their function, to FIRS for necessary action, adding the agencies are barred from carrying out tax monitoring, audit or investigation.

Although there has been a mixed reaction to the changes in the Finance Act 2021 from different quarters, the consensus among financial experts is that the amendments would lead to more revenue for the Federal Government.

Boost for FIRS

For instance, commenting on changes at a recent event, the Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader, PwC Nigeria, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, said that the hike in education tax could generate about N60 billion in revenue yearly for the Federal Government. Also, at a recent webinar that had as its theme: “Finance Act 2021: Fiscal Imperatives and Sustainable Development,” organised by the Joint Minds International (JMI), leading tax administrators in the country urged stakeholders to collaborate with the Federal Government in finding solutions to the nation’s perennial low public revenue challenge.

In her remarks at the event, President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Mrs. Comfort Eyitayo, said: “The Finance Act introduced with the budget process in the country over two years ago is aimed at developing strategies to shore up capital (public revenue) for the economy. This is a step that had to be taken by government to enhance the income-generating potentials of the country.” Indeed, analysts predict that with the Finance Act 2021, FIRS is likely to sustain the significant successes it has attained in recent years with regard to revenue collection. Last week, the Service announced that despite the global and economic challenges of 2021, it met and surpassed its revenue target of N6.405 trillion in 2021.

According to a revenue performance of the Service released by Media Assistant to FIRS Chairman, Mr. Johannes Wojuola, FIRS collected a total of N6.405 trillion, last year, against a target of N6.401 trillion. The statement reported FIRS Chairman, Mr. Mohammed Nami, as saying that the deployment of technological tools was a game-changer for the Service, enabling it to achieve, “over a hundred percent of its collection target.”

Nami was quoted as saying “upon the coming into office of the current management, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) began strategic administrative and operational reforms and the implementation of new policies that would improve its capacity towards the fulfilment of its mandate. “The deployment of a new automated tax administration system, the ‘TaxPro Max’ in June 2021, was a game-changer. With the solution, taxpayers experienced ease of registration, reporting, payment and issuance of tax clearance certificates, while the Service experienced greater efficiency in the deployment of resources, leading to improved revenue collection.”

Conclusion

As a financial analyst, Mr. Chuks Okolo, pointed out in a chat with New Telegraph, an in-depth analysis of the Finance Act 2021 shows that the drafters of the legislation ensured that they introduced measures to enable FIRS effectively carry out its duties.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...