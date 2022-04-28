Finance Act as game changer in tax drive

The recalibration of various obsolete tax laws into the comprehensive Finance Act 2021 is Federal Government’s joker for stable and steady tax revenue, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

One of the landmark effects of COVID-19 is its maximum wreckage of the economies. The 21st Century epidemic, a global disease that completely reconfigured the world’s economy and human lifestyle, had varying degrees of impact on every economy, emerging and advanced. While the economies of advanced nations weathered the storm with mild bruises, the grip on the economies of emerging nations (Nigeria inclusive) was both colossal and destructive.

Recalibrating tax laws

Available data showed Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio in 2019 (6.0 per cent) was lower than the average of the 30 African countries in Revenue Statistics in Africa 2021 (16.6 per cent) by 10.7 percentage points. Given the population size of Nigeria shows that the majority of taxable citizens are not in the tax net. They paid less or nothing to the tax basket. Government is being denied the much-needed tax revenue required to work. For a government to change its tax narrative and reap its derivable benefits maximally, the existing tax status has to be altered. What was in operation as tax law was the Finance Act birthed during the military era and the last of it was Finance (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act No.30 of 1999, and passed by the government of General Abdulsalam Abubakar, to revise certain provisions of the Nigerian tax laws.

Finance Act to the rescue

The Finance Act is a piece of legislation that warehouses various laws for quick and focused amendments in order to facilitate the effective and efficient operation of the national budget. Confronted by revenue headwinds, the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration innovatively found a way of buoying the country’s revenue source via taxation. For that to happen, the administration birthed the Finance Act.

It came as a provision of the revised National Tax Policy in 2017, which preinscribes that “the Ministry of Finance shall work with the legislature to ensure that the requisite changes to tax laws are enacted together with the Appropriation Act of the same year.” As a result, President Buhari presented the Finance Bill 2019 along with the Appropriation Bill 2020 to the joint sitting of the National Assembly in October 2019, given the disastrous impact on the economy caused by poor revenue generation from oil sources. The bill was later signed into law by the president on February 13, 2020 and heralded a new dispensation, which has remained in the fiscal landscape with the subsequent enactment of the 2020 and 2021 versions. Now referred to as the Finance Act, 2021, it was signed into law along with the 2022 Appropriation Bill on December 31, 2021.

The Act introduces significant changes to tax and regulatory laws in Nigeria in line with government thematic policy. The Act amends key provisions of the Capital Gains Tax Act, Companies Income Tax Act, Federal Inland Revenue (Establishment) Act, Personal Income Tax Act, Stamp Duties Act, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, Customs, Excise, Tariffs etc. (Consolidation) Act, Value Added Tax Act, Insurance Act, Nigerian Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure Act, Finance Control and Management Act, and Fiscal Responsibility Act.

Key provisions of Finance Act 2021

There are key provisions contained in the Finance Act 2012. Each provision of the Act clearly states the type of tax and its scope.

Capital gains tax

It is derived from the disposal of shares and stocks in Nigerian companies. For aggregate proceeds amounting to N100 million or more in any 12 consecutive months, the proceeds are now subject to CGT at 10 per cent, provided that the proceeds are not reinvested within 12 months. Profits of companies engaged in educational activities are no longer exempt from tax under Section 23(1) (c) of the CITA. Profits of companies from the exports of goods produced in upstream, midstream, and downstream petroleum operations are no longer exempt from tax under section 23(1) (q) of the CITA. Also, companies providing digital goods and services to Nigerian customers and liable to tax under the Significant Economic Presence (SEP) Rule may now be assessed on a fair and reasonable percentage of their turnover where there is no assessable profit, or the assessable profit is less than what is to be expected from that type of trade or business, or the assessable profit cannot be ascertained. Capital allowance on qualifying capital expenditure incurred in generating tax exempt income is no longer deductible from the assessable profit of non-exempt income under CITA, provided that joint QCE shall be pro-rated where the tax exempt income constitute more than 20 per cent of the total income of the company.

Capital allowance on qualifying capital expenditure incurred by small companies shall now be regarded to have been fully utilised. Another provision of the Finance Act is that companies may enjoy a two-year reduction in the rate of minimum tax from 0.5 per cent to 0.25 per cent for either the accounting period January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020 or for the accounting period January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021, as may be elected by the taxpayer. Also, any company that claims the reduced 25 per cent rate under the minimum tax rule in Section 33 of the CITA but fails to file its tax returns on time will be liable to a penalty under Section 55, which is equivalent to the benefits or reduction claimed. With the Finance Act, taxpayers now have absolute discretion, under section 77 of CITA, to pay their taxes in installments, provided that the final installment shall be paid on or before the due date. WHT deducted from payments to a unit trust shall be the final tax on such income where such amount deducted has been remitted to FIRS.

The rate of tertiary education tax has been increased from two per cent of assessable profits to 2.5 per cent of assessable profits. Companies engaged in the business of banking, mobile telecommunication, ICT, aviation, maritime and oil and gas, with a turnover of N100 million and above, are now to pay NASENI tax of 0.25 per cent of their profits before tax and the tax is to be administered by FIRS. The Act empowers FIRS to assess, collect, account for and enforce the payment of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund levy of 0.005 per cent of the net profit of companies operating prein Nigeria as provided under the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Establishment Act.

Companies engaged in upstream petroleum operations will continue to have an obligation to withhold VAT, even when they have not commenced commercial operations or have a turnover of less than N25 million. It requires non-resident suppliers of taxable goods or services to Nigeria, as well as any other person appointed by the Service to collect tax under the VAT Act, to collect the tax and remit it to the Service. Similarly, any person who fails to grant access to its systems for FIRS to deploy its automated tax administration technology after a 30-day notice, or such extension granted by the Service, is subject to a N25,000 penalty for each day that access is not granted. Relatedly, the Act stipulates that any bank that fails to prepare and submit quarterly returns or returns of any information requested, or submits incorrect returns or information to the relevant tax authority, as required by section 28 of FIRSEA or sections 47 and 49 of PITA, is now liable to a penalty of N1 million for each quarterly return or information not provided, incorrect returns or information provided.

It is now an offence, punishable by a fine of N10 million, imprisonment or both, for any agency of the Federal Government (other than FIRS) or any of their staff or consultants, to demand for books or returns for the purposes of tax, or carry out the function of assessment, collection or enforcement of tax, or pay any portion of tax revenue to any person or into any account other than the relevant accounts designated by the constitution or relevant laws of the National Assembly.

Other agencies of the Federal Government are now under statutory obligation to report cases requiring tax investigation, enforcement, or compliance, encountered in the course of performing their functions, to the Service for necessary action. Any person employed in the service or otherwise that has access to taxpayer information is now under a strict legal obligation to keep such information confidential. Leakages of taxpayer information by such people may lead to criminal prosecution.

Last line

With the Finance Act fully operational, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, under the watch of current Chairman, Muhammad Nami, is capable of meeting the 2022 revenue target and surpassing it. FIRS’ Taxpro Max is the Service’s game changer.

