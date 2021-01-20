Finance Act: Bank customers rush to reactivate dormant accounts

Following the commencement of the new Finance Act 2020, which, among other provisions, allows the Federal Government to take over unclaimed dividends in a listed company and unutilised amounts in a dormant bank account outstanding for six years or more, customers of deposit money banks (DMBs) are rushing to reactivate their dormant and inactive accounts, findings by New Telegraph show.

Banking industry sources told New Telegraph that although there could be some considerable delay before financial institutions start transferring balances in dormant accounts to the Federal Government, the announcement that the new Finance Act allows the government to “borrow” such funds has panicked bank customers across the country. According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), an account shall be classified as dormant if there has been no transaction or activities initiated in the same account for a period of one year.

This means that when a bank account goes a full one year without any business activity, which could involve cash deposit, withdrawal, funds transfer, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transactions, among others, it goes dormant after a short notice from the financial institution in which the account is domiciled.

Under the new Finance Act, proceeds from unclaimed dividends and dormant accounts outstanding for six years or more will stand as special credit to the Federal Government through the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund. Specifically, part of the law provides that “any unclaimed dividend of a public limited liability company quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and any unutilised amounts in a dormant bank account maintained in or by a deposit money bank, which has remained unclaimed or unutilised for a period of not less than six years from the date of declaring the dividend or domiciling the funds in a bank account, shall be transferred immediately to the trust fund.”

It further states that the monies transferred to the trust fund will be a “special debt owed by the Federal Government to shareholders and dormant bank account holders.” The law, however, exempts official bank accounts owned by the Federal Government, state governments or local governments or any of their ministries, departments or agencies.

It also states that the operation of the trust fund will be supervised by the Debt Management Office (DMO) and governed by a governing council chaired by the finance minister and a co-chairperson from the private sector appointed by the president.

Other members of the governing council shall include the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), director-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), managing director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), a representative of the registrars of companies, two repre-sentatives of the shareholders’ association, a representative of the Bankers’ Committee with the director-general of the Debt Management Office functioning as the secretary of the trust fund.

In a press conference last week, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said the Federal Government was aiming to get a loan of at least N850 billion from the dormant accounts and unclaimed dividends. “There would be as much as N850 billion.

We have to get the exact report from the CBN and then Company’s Registrar to ascertain that so it could be realised into this special trust fund for unclaimed dividends and dormant accounts,” she said. Although the law provides that the original owners of the money can claim it at any time, bank customers are worried that they might be unable to have access to their money once it is transferred to the government’s so-called trust fund.

As a result, many of such customers have stepped up efforts to reactivate their dormant accounts. In a chat with New Telegraph, at the weekend, the Head of Operations at a Lagos branch of Tier 2 lender, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that more customers than usual have been coming to the branch in the last few weeks to reactivate their dormant accounts due to the commencement of the Finance Act.

“Before the announcement that the new Finance Act allows the Federal Government to borrow balances in dormant accounts, only very few customers used to show up in a week at the branch to inquire about the process of reactivating their dormant accounts.

But I can tell you that in the last one week we have been having a lot more of such inquiries,” the bank official said. In fact, New Telegraph’s correspondent last week met some customers at a Victoria Island branch of a Tier 1 bank, who disclosed that they came to the bank primarily to reactivate their dormant accounts. One of the customers, who identified himself as Mr. Segun, said that although he had only a small amount in his dormant account, he was just not comfortable with the idea of the government taking possession of the money.

He said: “I have only about N8,000 in the account, which, frankly, I was prepared to leave with the bank, until I heard that the government wants to borrow it. Do you compel people to lend you money? If the government actually wants to have the sympathy of Nigerians on the issue, it should have allowed people to decide whether they want to keep their money with banks or with the Ministry of Finance. I will not allow anyone to take what belongs to me without my consent.”

