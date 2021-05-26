Finance: How thrift collectors are rescuing low income earners

With millions of Nigerians still excluded from the formal financial system, the traditional means of savings via thrift bridges the gap even in the metropolitan state of Lagos. SAMSON AKINTARO reports.

It was a sunny Monday afternoon at the ever-busy Outer Marina CMS Bus Stop in Lagos. Amidst the deafening noise of conductors yelling “Eko-Hotel-Roundabout, Lekki-Ajah-Jakande, Law School-Idowu Taylor” etc., a middle aged-woman was busy conducting her business among hawkers, who were at the same time lurking around waiting passenger buses to market their goods – cold minerals (soft drinks) and bottled water.

With a black bag slung across her shoulder, she moved from one hawker to the other bringing out a small green card from her bag. Without a question, a hawker would give her N200 while another offered N500 as she approached them one after the other. She would write down the contribution against each person’s card, which was brought out of her bag as she approached them.

To those hawkers as well as other roadside traders around the CMS Bus-stop area, Joy Nwandu is a ‘bank’. But she is not just a bank that waits for her customers to bring their savings when it is convenient, she goes to her customers every day to ensure that they keep to their daily savings.

Mrs. Nwandu is one of many thrift collectors serving traders across the Lagos metropolis. Their customers represent the large chunk of the unbanked population in Nigeria, who have found succour in the age-long saving thrift practice popularly known as ‘ajo’ or ‘esusu’.

Bridging the gap

Nwandu was motivated to start the business in her search for a stable livelihood; being a former trader, she saw an opportunity to bridge the gap left by orthodox financial institutions and she filled it.

She said: “Most traders earn their livelihood on a daily basis and there is a high tendency for them to spend the little profit they make every day without any savings. I was once there and I know how it is. I realised that even as little as their profit is, they could also save a part of it, which they can collect in bulk at a later date and then use it for something tangible; maybe to expand their business or get a better business if the money is much.”

Her thrift venture, she said, has made her realise that many people want to save if they see someone to encourage them. “But the idea of saving that many have is putting money in the bank whereas the banks are not looking at the type of money the hawkers are willing to save on a daily basis. You can’t be taking N200 to the bank every day, even if you do, the way they will look at you at the counter, and you won’t want to go the next day. So, because I had also participated in a contribution like this before coming to Lagos, I decided to bridge the gap here,” she said.

How thrift works

The thrift system is a mutual arrangement in which someone agrees to save a specified amount of money with the thrift collector on a daily or weekly basis for an agreed period, usually one month. At the end of the saving period, the thrift collector returns the amount saved less his or her fee which is usually the equivalent amount of one day’s deposit.

While there are people who dismiss the business as only suitable for the illiterates, thrift collection has remained a flourishing business for both practitioners and patrons in spite of increasing competition from the conventional commercial banks and even the microfinance banks. Most commercial banks now have a variant of thrift savings scheme in their retail products bouquet.

According to industry analysts, the business which has been encouraging many people to imbibe the saving culture is helping Nigeria to address the problem created by its huge unbanked population.

A recent world bank report shows that 118 million Nigerians are unbanked. In spite of the efforts by the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) to increase financial inclusion, the conventional banking system has been largely unsuccessful in bringing the majority of the adult population into the banking net. With only 40 per cent of the Nigerian adult population having access to banking services, it means the majority are left out of the formal system, while informal arrangements like thrift collection meet their needs.

The challenges

While Nwandu has been able to make a living through the thrift business, she said the work also comes with its challenges. One major challenge, according to her, is the risk of moving about with money in an insecure environment.

She said: “Because of the risk, I make sure I complete my collection rounds and deposit the money at the banks before closing hours. I can’t afford to go home with the money because anything can happen. I go to the bank every time I collect a substantial amount of money.”

Nwandu said that she also encounters challenges in the area of accounts reconciliation as some of her customers, sometimes, raise issues over the amount they had contributed.

“This is why I always have a book where I record the contributions of each person aside the notification cards handed out to them,” she said.

Meanwhile, the customers also bear their share of challenges. For instance, many live wary of losing their savings should anything untoward happen to the collector.

According to Sola Ayinde, a thrift contributor, the possibility of theft or disappearance of a collector is always a serious concern.

“I know this may not be the case if I am saving in a bank but I don’t even have enough money to open a bank account. This daily contribution has been helping me for years. Sometimes, I collect up to N30, 000 at the end of the month from the little amount I contribute every day. But I, as well as other contributors, still worry over the possibility of an attack on the collector or if she disappears,” he said.

Digitising thrift

Experts are, however, of the opinion that the only way to make a thrift contribution and collection save is to digitise it. According to John Nwosu of the Department of Computer Science, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, the current method of thrift collection is open to a lot of fraud and mismanagement.

He said: “Some of the problems include delay in withdrawal of money by customers, miscalculation of the amount saved or elopement of a manager with a huge amount of money contributed by customers.”

He said a digitised thrift collection system that will involve the use of Global System Mobile (GSM) is necessary to address the challenges associated with the current system. According to him, the new system will involve the use of mobile money transfers instead of cash payments or withdrawals.

“The system involves the collector visiting each customer and if the customer chooses to use a mobile money transfer approach, the transfer is made. Once the transfer is made, it reflects on the collector’s GSM device. The collector transfers the transaction to the base office which credits the customer and sends a credit alert back to the customer. The same method is applied in withdrawal.

“Some of the advantages of this system are that the money is readily available, unlike the current system where the collector could delay payment of customers’ savings money due to issues like sickness. Digitising thrift would also protect the collector from robbery attacks, on the road, unlike the current system, and the customer and collector can transact business at any time and place without restriction,” he said.

