Finance, Justice Ministers, others to attend IFFs, asset recovery

Nigeria will next week hold a two-day international conference on Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) and Asset Recovery. The international conference, which will hold both physically and virtually on Tuesday, 18th May and Wednesday, 19th May, 2021, is jointly organised by Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Inter-Agency Committee on Stopping IFFs from Nigeria, African Union Advisory Board on Corruption (AUABC), and the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA). The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, will give a keynote address at the conference. The international conference will receive goodwill messages by Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, and African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye.
Related Articles
COVID-19: Lagos seals 450 night clubs,event centres, arrests 700
The Lagos State government, yesterday, said that it has sealed 450 night clubs, event centres and other facilities just as it arrested over 700 residents for flouting COVID- 19 safety protocols. The Director-General of the Lagos State Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, who disclosed this, said that the state was leaving no stone unturned to ensure […]
‘CAMA 2020’ll aid ease of doing business in Nigeria’
The Founding Partner of SimmonsCooper Partners, Mr. Dapo Akinosun, has commended the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, saying it would promote ease of doing business, transparency and accountability, as well as bringing about brighter days for businesses in Nigeria. Akinosun, a business lawyer while speaking at a SimmonsCooper Partner webinar conference on ‘CAMA […]
General loses seniority over social media offences
A former Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, has suffered loss of seniority on his prestigious rank, after pleading guilty to a three-count charge bordering on use of social media, damage to service property and another. The senior officer, who was posted for jurisdiction on July 20, was arraigned before a […]
