Finance, Justice Ministers, others to attend IFFs, asset recovery

Nigeria will next week hold a two-day international conference on Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) and Asset Recovery. The international conference, which will hold both physically and virtually on Tuesday, 18th May and Wednesday, 19th May, 2021, is jointly organised by Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Inter-Agency Committee on Stopping IFFs from Nigeria, African Union Advisory Board on Corruption (AUABC), and the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA). The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, will give a keynote address at the conference. The international conference will receive goodwill messages by Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, and African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye.

